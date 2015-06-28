MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28

DUBAI, June 28 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip; caution ahead of more
Greek talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE drops as high-fliers pull back; Saudi
edges up
* Oil near flat, Brent up modestly after two-day drop
* Gold bounces from 3-week low ahead of more Greek debt
talks
* European tour operators evacuate thousands from Tunisia
after attack
* Tunisia gov't says to close 80 mosques for inciting
violence, after hotel attack
* Kuwait says detains driver of vehicle that took bomber to
mosque
* Kuwait's Shi'ites mourn blast victims and lament
sectarianism
* Yemen's Houthis attack Aden refinery, fire
starts-witnesses
* Disputes linger as Iran, powers push for nuclear deal
-France
* EU's Mogherini to go to Vienna on Sunday for Iran talks
-statement
* Venezuela signs $500 mln credit line deal with
Iran
* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 -
association
* Turkey's Erdogan says will "never allow" Kurdish state
-media
* Libya talks at crucial stage over power-sharing
deal
* Libya's elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with
amendments
* Migration plan exposes EU rifts, tough bargaining
ahead
* Vatican signs first treaty with "State of Palestine",
Israel angered
EGYPT
* Egypt's Banque Misr in talks with banks for dollar loan
-sources
* Egypt seeks up to 175,000 T of gasoline for August
* Egyptian property company Emaar Misr's IPO heavily
subscribed
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-led jets bomb Yemen as Hadi government rejects new
talks
* Slow start after Saudis open stock market to
foreigners
* Saudi Aramco plans cleaner fuels for Ras Tanura, Rabigh
refineries
* French group to invest at least $150 mln in Saudi's
Kingdom Holding
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC finalises July 2015-June 2016 diesel term
contract
* Malaysia fund's $4.5 bln rescue may weigh on Abu Dhabi's
IPIC
* UAE May bank lending growth slows to 8.0 pct
y/y
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA marketing $3 bln five-year loan to banks
-sources
QATAR
* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One
-source
KUWAIT
* Kuwait beefs up security around oil installations after
attack -KNPC spokesman
* Kuwait May inflation edges down to 3.3 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q1 GDP growth slows to 2.8 pct y/y
OMAN
* HSBC Bank Oman agrees to sell Pakistan business
