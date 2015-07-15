MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 15

LME's pitch for share of gold market faces bumpy ride
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures
DUBAI, July 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as China markets slump
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly firm, Oman outperforms after Iran deal
* Oil prices edge up as Iranian exports to take time to ramp up post-deal
* Gold marks time ahead of testimony from Fed's Yellen
* Saudi-backed forces seize Aden airport in sudden advance
* U.N. Syria envoy meets southern rebels and opposition armed groups
* UN delivers urgent food and health supplies to Aden
* Turkish court deals blow to Erdogan, overturns law that shut rival's schools
* Algeria's central bank says foreign reserves fall $19 bln in first qtr
IRAN
* Iran deal reached, Obama hails step towards "more hopeful world"
* After Iran deal, U.S. companies face being left out in cold
* Iran deal could help India boost exports by over a third -trade body
* Iran deal could unleash big pent-up commercial aircraft demand
* Peugeot plans expanded Iran venture after nuclear deal
* Iran gears up for trade and investment boom that could reshape region
* Turkish exporters see trade with Iran doubling to $35 billion in 2016
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egypt hopes Iran nuclear deal will prevent Middle East arms race
* Egypt's Juhayna says Q2 net income rises 64 pct
* Egyptian pound steady at auction, parallel market
* Egypt's Beltone Financial to seek $25.5 mln in August share sale
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama phoned Saudi King Salman to discuss Iran deal, Yemen -White House
* Iran's nuclear deal puts Saudis on edge
* Saudi crude output likely to stay high in summer - Gulf delegate
* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit drops as fails to repeat one-time debt gain 5110.SE
* Saudi's Ma'aden Q2 net profit falls 27 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Electricity seeks multi-billion-dollar loan - sources
* Saudi's SAFCO says starts commercial ops at delayed urea plant
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Co Q1 net profit rises 10.25 pct; misses forecast
* Saudi's Yansab Q2 net profit slips 63 pct [ID:nL5N0ZU0F6
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 42 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Obama called Abu Dhabi crown prince about Iran deal
* UAE congratulates Iran on atomic deal, first official Gulf comment
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* UAE's Aldar says makes 1.9 bln dhs sales in H1 2015 on new projects
* TABLE-Dubai June inflation falls to 4.2 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House posts 13.7 pct Q2 profit gain, misses estimates
* Kuwait bank NBK targets Egypt growth as Q2 profit gains 10 pct
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.7 pct on higher income
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ beats forecasts with 17.3 pct jump in Q2 net profit
* Qatari shipper Nakilat Q2 net profit gains 12.3 pct
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit dips 1.8 pct, misses estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's QIB Q2 net profit jumps 27 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Sohar signs $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger
* National Bank of Oman profits rise, deposits fall
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 5.15 pct
* Boeing to support Oman Air 787 dreamliner introduction
* TABLE-Oman June consumer prices rise y/y, first time in three months
* Bank Muscat Q2 net marginally lower, beats estimates
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q2 net profit falls 33 pct
BAHRAIN
* U.S. concerned by Bahrain moves against opposition
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain frees rights activist for health reasons - agency
* Bahrain's Arcapita buys part of Abu Dhabi property project for $200 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
