MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 29

DUBAI, July 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as China steadies, wary of Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops further

* Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns, weaker dollar support

* Gold wedged below $1,100 ahead of Fed meeting outcome

* U.S., Turkey weigh which Syrian rebels to support in border area

* Kerry warns U.S. Congress scrapping Iran deal would mean path to nuclear weapon

* Iraqi militia leader says U.S. not serious about fighting Islamic State

* EU's Mogherini in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, region - TV

* Turkey's Erdogan: peace process with Kurdish militants impossible

* Libyan court sentences Gaddafi son Saif, 8 other ex-officials to death

* Attack halts flow in natural gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey

* Central Asia crackdown on militant Islam risks backlash

* Saudi-led raid on Yemen plant appears unlawful-Rights Watch

* Syrian Kurds' spending plans reflect rising ambition

* South Africa proposes extending sukuk to corporate issuers

EGYPT

* Egypt to allow 24-hour access to East Port Said with new waterway

* Fire at Egypt furniture factory kills 25 - health ministry

* Egypt's central bank to hold rates amid inflation concern - survey

* Deutsche Bank, HSBC said arranging $3.7 bln Egypt power loan - Bloomberg DBKGn.DE HSBA.L SIEGn.DE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Savola Q2 profit falls 15 pct, warns Q3 profit will also fall

* Saudi suspends shares in Middle East Paper pending news on earnings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat's net profit falls 40 pct

* KKR, Majid Al Futtaim said to weigh bids for Abu Dhabi's Dunia - Bloomberg

* UAE shifts fuel prices as the Gulf watches

* DP World begins $1.6 bln Dubai port upgrade; says H1 container volumes up

* Dubai realtor S&K says worsening market led to bankruptcy

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says in talks with India's IndiGo

* Qatar Navigation reports 26 pct increase in H1 profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says S.Arabia must compensate for Khafji's oilfield closure-paper

* Kuwait awards $11.5 bln contracts to build al-Zour refinery

* Kuwait preparing Islamic bond legislation to help finance budget-min

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain links explosives in Tuesday bombing to Iran - state news agency