MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 29

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as China steadies, wary of
Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops further
* Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns, weaker dollar
support
* Gold wedged below $1,100 ahead of Fed meeting outcome
* U.S., Turkey weigh which Syrian rebels to support in
border area
* Kerry warns U.S. Congress scrapping Iran deal would mean
path to nuclear weapon
* Iraqi militia leader says U.S. not serious about fighting
Islamic State
* EU's Mogherini in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, region -
TV
* Turkey's Erdogan: peace process with Kurdish militants
impossible
* Libyan court sentences Gaddafi son Saif, 8 other
ex-officials to death
* Attack halts flow in natural gas pipeline from Iran to
Turkey
* Central Asia crackdown on militant Islam risks backlash
* Saudi-led raid on Yemen plant appears unlawful-Rights
Watch
* Syrian Kurds' spending plans reflect rising ambition
* South Africa proposes extending sukuk to corporate issuers
EGYPT
* Egypt to allow 24-hour access to East Port Said with new
waterway
* Fire at Egypt furniture factory kills 25 - health ministry
* Egypt's central bank to hold rates amid inflation concern
- survey
* Deutsche Bank, HSBC said arranging $3.7 bln Egypt power
loan - Bloomberg DBKGn.DE HSBA.L SIEGn.DE
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola Q2 profit falls 15 pct, warns Q3 profit
will also fall
* Saudi suspends shares in Middle East Paper pending news on
earnings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat's net profit falls 40 pct
* KKR, Majid Al Futtaim said to weigh bids for Abu Dhabi's
Dunia - Bloomberg
* UAE shifts fuel prices as the Gulf watches
* DP World begins $1.6 bln Dubai port upgrade; says H1
container volumes up
* Dubai realtor S&K says worsening market led to bankruptcy
QATAR
* Qatar Airways says in talks with India's IndiGo
* Qatar Navigation reports 26 pct increase in H1 profit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says S.Arabia must compensate for Khafji's oilfield
closure-paper
* Kuwait awards $11.5 bln contracts to build al-Zour
refinery
* Kuwait preparing Islamic bond legislation to help finance
budget-min
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain links explosives in Tuesday bombing to Iran -
state news agency
