MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 26

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as China rate cuts fail to calm
nerves
* Oil near 6-1/2 year lows as China economy fears linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges 7.4 pct in heavy trade as
region rebounds
* Gold struggles even as equities drop further after China
rate cut
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bonds partly lose safe-haven status in
cheap oil era
* Syria's Assad signals little hope for alliance against
Islamic State
* Jordan's king tells Putin he must help find solution on
Syria
* Iraq's Abadi says Baiji battle "crucial" to ousting
Islamic State
* Algeria's grain harvest up 14.3 pct from last year -agency
* IAEA received "substantive" data from Iran this month
* Iran denies plans to swap prisoners with United States
* Turkish PM begins work on new cabinet, Kurds see friction
* China rate cut give stocks biggest boost in two years
* Iran says will reclaim full oil market share
post-sanctions
* Iraq oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to oil firms
* Lebanon's cabinet holds emergency meeting after protests
* Korea Gas Corp to invest $4.9 bln in Iraqi Zubair oil
project
* Shah Deniz gas pipeline flow halted by explosion in Turkey
- officials
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at
exchange bureaus
* Egypt's central bank approves CIB-Citigroup deal
-statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for Hasbah gas field
expansion
* Saudi reassures on riyal peg, forwards market pressure
eases
* Without Saudi support, talk of OPEC emergency meeting is
just noise
* Gulf private equity firms battle for Saudi supermarket
chain Al Raya - sources
* Saudi Arabia seeking advice on cutting billions from
budget - Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Malaysia's 1MDB denies Abu Dhabi's IPIC pulling out of
debt plan
* UAE's Al Noor plans to double capacity after steady H1
-CEO
* Commercial Bank of Dubai plans $750 mln Tier 1 bond
QATAR
* Qatar raises its game to fend off next LNG giants
KUWAIT
* Kuwait boycott forces down price of "king of fish"
* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation rises to 3.6 pct, highest
since April 2012
