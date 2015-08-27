MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 27

DUBAI Aug 27 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street
rally, China gains
* Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, US economic
data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back as global markets stay
fragile; foreigners buy Egypt
* Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike
delay supports
* Tripoli negotiator quits day before new Libya peace talks
* Kurds take 10 villages from Islamic State in north Iraq
* New U.S. special envoy for Syria to travel to Russia,
Saudi Arabia
* FX pegs under pressure in emerging markets as commodity
prices fall
* Turkish PM, facing uphill election battle, invites
opposition to cabinet
* Iran to offer 3 gas fields for investment at London
conference
* Libya's AGOCO says oil output at 220,000 barrels per day
* Iran won't import wheat this year thanks to local harvest
* Gulf Keystone can double Kurdish field output if payment
spat solved
* Hoping for domestic reform, Iranian activists back nuclear
deal
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment
* Russia plans to increase wheat supplies to Egypt - Putin
* France in talks with Egypt over helicopter carriers -
sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia holding main suspect in 1996 Khobar Towers
bombing-report
* Boeing to establish Saudi rotorcraft support center in JV
* Saudi military intercepts Scud missile fired by Yemeni
forces
* Saudi Arabia executes four people in one day, death
penalties soar
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Al Habtoor in talks to raise about $408 mln to
finance acquisitions -Bloomberg
* Domestic business lifts UAE's NMC Health 1st-half profit
14.7 pct
* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below
Oman
* Dubai property slowdown due to tighter rules, not oil
slump
* Dubai's Noor Bank to help arrange Indonesian sukuk
QATAR
* Qatar and PetroChina alter LNG supply deal, winter spot
price fallout
KUWAIT
* Kuwait summons Iran envoy over disputed gas field reports
- KUNA
OMAN
* Oman money markets tighten as cheap oil forces bigger bond
sales
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain seeks rating ahead of $3.5 bln project
fundraising ALBH.BH
