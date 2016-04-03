MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 3

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise after solid U.S. jobs data; oil down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull Saudi down, Egypt falls after budget
* Oil tumbles 4 pct; Saudi Arabia cold on output freeze
* Gold slides on rate hike fears after strong U.S. jobs data
* U.S. weighs ramping up deployment of special forces to Syria
* Protests mount before EU-Turkey migrant deal takes effect
* Leaders of Libyan unity govt venture onto Tripoli streets
* U.S. to clarify Iran rules, but Tehran must reassure wary firms
* U.S. 'concerned' about Israel destroying Palestinian homes -spokeswoman
* Iraqi PM Abadi's nominee as oil minister withdraws candidacy
* Saudi to join oil output freeze only if Iran joins -Bloomberg
* EU enforces sanctions against Libyan leaders opposing unity govt
* Geologist tipped as Iraq's oil minister may facilitate deal with Kurds
* Turkish prosecutor opens bribery probe into drugmaker Novartis
* TV channel closes office and newspaper attacked amid Saudi tensions with Lebanon
* Egypt blocked Facebook Internet service over surveillance-sources
* PKK militant group claims responsibility for Turkish car bombing - website
* Turkish manufacturing contracts for first time since October -PMI
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC postpones international rice tender until Tuesday
* Egyptian policeman jailed for life after killing driver over fare
* Egypt's Sisi approves growth plan, deficit-cutting budget
* Egypt 1-yr, 6-mth T-bill yields drop at Thursday's auction
* Egypt's current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln yr earlier
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 17.5 pct in February -central bank
* Egypt's FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender after no offers -trade
* Egypt will ban rice exports amid shortages
* Egypt's Ezz Steel returns to profit in fourth quarter
* Telecom Egypt says appoints Tamer Gadallah as CEO- statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi plans $2 trillion fund for post-oil era - Bloomberg, citing deputy crown prince
* Saudis to cut Arab Heavy crude price to Asia in May, keep Light steady
* Saudi Aramco sets April propane price at $320/T -statement
* U.S. and Saudi Arabia sanction alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba supporters
* Moscow believes Iran-Saudi tension should not affect possible oil output freeze deal - Interfax
* Modi's Saudi visit part of push to 'de-hyphenate' India from Pakistan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE energy minister says looking at various projects in Russia
* Middle East Crude-Dubai starts off April on firm note
* March Dubai crude price average rises to 4-month high -traders
* UAE's Mubadala gets no new govt cash in 2015 as profit leaps
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA slashes 2016 capex target despite narrower Q4 loss
KUWAIT
* Kuwait arrests U.K.-based national for sarcastic online postings
* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways says major shareholder has no current sale plans
BAHRAIN
* INSIGHT-Bahrain punishes opponents by revoking their citizenship
* Bahrain says Gulf Arabs serious about standing up to Iran-Arabiya TV (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
