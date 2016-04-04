MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 4

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
DUBAI, April 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. jobs, dollar soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat as oil tumbles again; Egypt ends flat
* Oil prices fall on dimming prospect of output restraint
* Gold extends losses after robust U.S. jobs report
* Yemeni president sacks prime minister, appoints new senior team - state media
* Syrian forces seize Islamic State-held town near Palmyra
* Iraqi Kurdish oil exports to Turkey slip in March -Kurdistan Regional Government
* Iran oil, gas condensate exports reach 2 mbpd - Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt's exchange bureaus investigated for hoarding dollars
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.5 pounds per share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC says starts trial operations at new rubber plant
* Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold mine
* Saudi's Tasnee says ilmenite project to start production in H1 2017
* Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for five VLCCs
QATAR
* Qatari-owned Valentino offers $569 mln for Pierre Balmain - Les Echos
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.