MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 4

DUBAI, April 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. jobs, dollar soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat as oil tumbles again; Egypt ends flat

* Oil prices fall on dimming prospect of output restraint

* Gold extends losses after robust U.S. jobs report

* Yemeni president sacks prime minister, appoints new senior team - state media

* Syrian forces seize Islamic State-held town near Palmyra

* Iraqi Kurdish oil exports to Turkey slip in March -Kurdistan Regional Government

* Iran oil, gas condensate exports reach 2 mbpd - Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills drop at auction

* Egypt's exchange bureaus investigated for hoarding dollars

* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.5 pounds per share

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC says starts trial operations at new rubber plant

* Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold mine

* Saudi's Tasnee says ilmenite project to start production in H1 2017

* Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for five VLCCs

QATAR

* Qatari-owned Valentino offers $569 mln for Pierre Balmain - Les Echos

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)