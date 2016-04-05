MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 5

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
DUBAI, April 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* MARKETS-Asian shares slide, frazzled by Fed, falling oil prices
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf gains despite weaker oil; Egypt recovers
* Looming gasoline glut pulls down global crude oil prices
* Gold snaps 2-day losing streak as Asian shares slide
* U.S. does not plan to grant Iran access to U.S. financial system
* Factional splits may hamper Libyan unity government's push for control
* Algeria subsidy system "unsustainable" even with high oil price - economist
* Italy Prime Minister Renzi to visit Iran next week
* India's Iran oil imports set to surge to 7-yr high in 2016/17 -sources
* Russian energy minister says may meet Saudi counterpart before Doha event
* Turkish inflation cools to seven-month low in March
EGYPT
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $16.561 bln at end-March
* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia suspends Iran's Mahan Air license to use its air space
* TABLE-Saudi Q4 GDP growth flat at 3.6 pct y/y
* Saudi's Al Tayyar says all procedures done for $214.4 mln Zakhr stake buy
* Saudi's Almarai wins shareholder approval for capital increase-statement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE jails 2 Lebanese, one Lebanese-Canadian for six months for Hezbollah links
* Shareholders of UAE Exchange and Travelex secure $890 mln loan - statement
* ADNOC says "door is still open" for UAE oil concession talks
QATAR
* Qatar central bank invites bids for 1.5 bln riyal T-bills
KUWAIT
* Finmeccanica to close Kuwait Eurofighter project on Tuesday - sources
* Kuwait's Zain says Iraq regulator revives complaint
OMAN
* U.S. to receive 1st Oman oil cargo in three years - trade flows (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
