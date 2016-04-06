MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 6

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
DUBAI, April 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 3-week lows as China worries grow; oil up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt rises before King Salman's visit
* Oil prices jump on hopes producers will agree output freeze
* Gold keeps gains on safe-haven demand as stocks tumble
* Huge oil tanker traffic jam builds at Iraq's Basra port
* Iran expects 4 mbpd oil output by March 2017 -state TV
* U.S., Iran keep Iraqi PM in place as he challenges ruling elite
* Top U.S. official: Iran not gaining access to U.S. financial system
* Libya's self-declared National Salvation government stepping down - statement
* Emerging market ratings sink to lowest since 2002 -S&P
* Russia pledges full support for UN-brokered Syria peace talks
* Signs point to deal on oil output -Kuwait OPEC official, sources
* Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister
* Turkey will continue fight to bring inflation down -PM Davutoglu
* Saudi Arabia's bitter Lebanese divorce
EGYPT
* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production forecast to jump, demand to drop - U.S. attache
* Egypt's financial regulator issues rules for covered bonds
* Egypt Central bank sells $120 mln at regular FX auction
* Saudi businessmen investing $4 billion in projects in Egypt
* Saudi king sets aside frustrations with Egypt for state visit
* Saudi Arabia to sign $21.5 bln energy, development deals with Egypt -sources
* Egypt's non-oil business activity slows for sixth month in a row
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi security officer shot dead in attack claimed by Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia lowers May Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector to price sukuk Tues - leads
* Saudi non-oil business growth edges up in March
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC cuts March Murban crude premium to Dubai on ample supply
* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber misses payment on $4.5 bln restructured debt -sources
* U.S. court fines UAE men for manipulating gold, silver futures
* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in March, PMI shows
QATAR
* Qatar's Ahli Bank sets initial price thoughts for bond issue - leads
* Qatari bank QNB seeking 1.5 bln euro three-year loan
KUWAIT
* Italy's Finmeccanica signs Eurofighter contract with Kuwait
OMAN
* Oman cenbank to let banks count government debt towards reserves
* Oman's Bank Muscat gets regulatory approvals to open in Iran
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BBK marketing convertible capital bonds - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay more than $64 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.