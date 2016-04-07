MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Q4 results press release
DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch up as oil surges, dollar slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slumps as locals dump stocks; Gulf moves little
* Oil prices up on US inventory draw, but traders warn on premature rally
* Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains
* Asia buys more Mideast heavy crude as Latam supplies fall
* Iraqi PM's nominee as finance minister withdraws candidacy
* U.S. military could open another base in Iraq - official
* Iranian copper product maker expects to soon use letters of credit
* Iran to send team to Gulf rival Saudi Arabia to discuss haj pilgrimage
* India raises Iran credit line to $450 mln
* Turkey's Simsek says inflation remains a problem
* Sovereign wealth fund deals down 17 pct in first quarter
* Russia sees oil price of $45-$50 per barrel 'acceptable' as it prepares for freeze deal - sources
EGYPT
* Cypriot authorities have agreed to extradite EgyptAir hijacker -MENA
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for May 10-20 shipment
* Egyptian satellite stops broadcasting Hezbollah-controlled TV station
* Egyptian pound continues decline on black market on Wednesday
* Egypt cancels rice tender, says will contract directly if prices stay high
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric to pay dividend of 2 pounds per share
* Egypt bans domestic trading of imported wheat
* Egypt's Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue
* Egypt's debts to foreign oil companies up to $3.2 bln - petro ministry official
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia signs agreement for $230 mln of aid to Morocco
* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector launches $300 mln sukuk - leads
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Bank of Sharjah seeks shareholder nod for $1.5 bln bond programme - statement
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank reports 7.1 pct rise in first-quarter net profit
* Qatar's Ahli Bank sets final spread for $500 mln debut bond issue
* Kidnapped Qatari royal released in Iraq - Qatar ministry
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Petrofac executive paid $2 mln bribe to win oil deal in Kuwait - the Times
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman raises limit for banks' government bond holdings -sources
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
