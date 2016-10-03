MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks start Q4 with gains, sterling stumbles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks plunge to multi-year lows on austerity
* Oil prices fall on high production despite planned OPEC output cut
* Gold up on short covering as Deutsche Bank concerns ease
* Middle East Crude-Stays weak; Saudi may cut prices next week
* Syria presses Aleppo advance, as U.N. says hospitals near collapse
* Iraq's economic recovery plans tied up by U.S. budget tussle
* Russia said to send more warplanes to Syria, diplomacy 'on life support'
* On a Jerusalem hillside, rivals set aside differences to honour Peres
* Turkish police raid prisons and courthouses in post-coup investigation
* ANALYSIS-Suing governments over terror no sure thing despite U.S. Sept 11 law
* German minister heads to Iran, business ties still limited
* Mosul offensive to start soon, says French defence minister
* INTERVIEW-Tunisia PM pushes broad reform package, talks with unions
* Kurdish role in Raqqa offensive could trigger ethnic conflict - Turkish official
* Turkish investment bank Unlu says aims to close Iranian deal soon
* Yemen's Houthis ask former Aden governor to form government
* Libyan forces foil ambush, lose eight men in Sirte battle -officials
* U.N. atomic agency chief says Iran sticking to nuclear deal
* Protests hit Tunisia phosphate output again - official
* Arab coalition says targets Houthi forces after ship attack
* Gulf Arab states call on U.N. to intervene to stop Aleppo assault
* Saudi-led forces rescue passengers from vessel off Yemen
* New Yemen central bank governor says inherited bank with no money
* New Zealand, Gulf states renew efforts to seal free trade pact
* U.S. approves Boeing, Lockheed fighter jet sales to Gulf -sources
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar
* Six policemen killed in Sinai
* Egypt's GASC receives six offers at sugar tender
* Cyprus court orders extradition of Egyptian hijacker
* Egypt asks Interpol to take Mubarak-era businessman off watchlist
* Senior Egyptian prosecutor survives car bomb assassination attempt
* Egypt court suspends annulment of Red Sea island deal with Saudi Arabia
* Russia may reinstall wheat export duty in force-majeure case - TASS
* Egypt M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in August - central bank
* Egypt's FIHC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil -trade
* Eni agrees renewables energy deal with Egypt
* Egyptian three-month T-bill yields drop at auction, nine month yield stable
* Egypt wants second tranches of World Bank, ADB loans by year-end -PM
* Egypt General Petroleum seeks 177,000 T of gasoil for October
* Egypt's Orascom Construction board sets share buyback price
* BRIEF-Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million Egyptian pounds
* Egypt approves tougher jail terms for FGM
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi economic growth hits three-year low in Q2
* TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct y/y
* Saudi c.bank orders rescheduling of consumer loans hit by austerity
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 mln
* APICORP says issues Saudi's first Formosa bond
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 mln
* Saudi's Ma'aden starts commercial output at alumina refinery
* Saudi Tasnee unit gets 6.96 bln riyals in financing from banks
* Saudi Arabia suspends telecom shares on licensing move
* Emerging sovereigns' bond sales nearly double, Saudi debut ahead
* Saudi foreign ministry condemns passage of U.S. Sept. 11 law
* Mufti tells Saudis to back government austerity moves
* StanChart starts direct trading between yuan, Saudi riyal, UAE dirham
* Saudi central bank's foreign assets edge down in August
* TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on Saudi equities
* POLL-Mideast funds turn positive on bonds, negative on Saudi stocks
* Saudi riyal falls, bond may be delayed after U.S. Congress vote
* Saudi PetroRabigh says construction delay to raise project cost
* Saudi riyal falls, bond may be delayed after U.S. Congress vote
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in August
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia gambles it can raise oil prices without losing too much market share: Kemp
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia releases $1 bln to help laid-off migrant workers- WSJ
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* StanChart starts direct trading between yuan, Saudi riyal, UAE dirham
* UAE military vessel damaged in "incident" off coast of Yemen
* Zara owner Ortega buys $550 million Madrid skyscraper
* Dubai's Gulf General Investment aims to renegotiate part of debt plan -sources
QATAR
* BRIEF-Boeing said near widebody jet sale to Qatar Air after F-15 deal
* Indian worker's suicide in Qatar raises concern over stranded migrants
* TABLE-Qatar August bank lending, money supply growth slow
* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 36 pct y/y
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman budget deficit rises to $10.5 bln in January-July (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.