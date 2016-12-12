MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 12

Dec 12 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges after output cuts, strong dollar
weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain after OPEC agrees with
non-OPEC oil producers
* Oil prices soar on global producer deal to cut crude
output
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 10-mth lows on Fed rate hike bets
* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian rebels get proposal to quit Aleppo,
jihadists retake Palmyra
* Iran says Gulf worried about war risks with Trump
* UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important,
stresses friendship
* Iraq invites bids to build first phase of oil export
pipeline to Jordan
* Iran seals $17 bln Boeing deal, close to Airbus order
* Kurdish militants claim responsibility for Istanbul attack
that killed 38
* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore
* Iran says may spare condemned tycoon if he pays back debt
* Car bombs in Iraq's Falluja kill eight people - police and
medics
* Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy
government jobs
EGYPT
* Cairo church bombing kills 25, raises fears among
Christians
* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency
float- c.bank
* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel
Habara over death sentence
* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* -Saudi hits new oil output record in Nov amid OPEC cut
talk
* Saudi's Sadara to supply feedstock to Saudi Rufayah
Chemicals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DEWA gets finance for $3.4 bln coal power plant
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's emir tells new parliament austerity is inevitable
* BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait says considering Kuwait
Airways' request for credit facility
QATAR
* Qatar to merge LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas
* Italy's Monte dei Paschi can still pull off private deal,
Qatar interested-source
* Intesa, syndicate to provide 7 bln euros for Rosneft deal
-source
