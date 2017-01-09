MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 9

DUBAI Jan 9 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce on U.S. cues though dlr
gains may clip wings
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but Saudi slides;
foreigners sell in Egypt
* Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge,
U.S. adds more rigs
* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure on U.S. rate hike prospects
* Iraqi forces reach east bank of Tigris in Mosul - Iraqi
officer
* Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military
alliance -Pakistani media
* At least four dead in Palestinian truck-ramming attack in
Jerusalem - police
* Suicide attacks kill 20 people in eastern Baghdad
* Iran takes ownership of first jet under sanctions deal
* MOVES-Iranian oil firm NIOC names new international
affairs head
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran capitalises on OPEC oil cut to sell
millions of barrels - sources
* Islamic State claims Baghdad car bomb attack - statement
* Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps drives economic, social
change
* OBITUARY-Rafsanjani, dead at 82, was one of the titans of
post-revolutionary Iran
* Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack -
state media
* Iran says finds shale oil reserves in western province
* Signs suggest truck driver who killed four soldiers
supported Islamic State-Israeli PM
* U.N. chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo
-report
* Syrian air strikes resume on rebel-held Damascus
water-source valley
EGYPT
* Yields ease on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly
auction
* Egypt, world's largest wheat buyer, appoints new head of
agriculture quarantine
* Egypt's GASC postpones tender for raw sugar
* Egypt's pound strengthens at banks as demand from
importers eases
* Egyptians unimpressed by Sisi's promise of economic
recovery
SAUDI ARABIA
* Two suspected militants killed in Saudi security operation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25 pct
dividend
* MOVES-Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Kuwait Food convenes meeting on Jan 9 to discuss
Adeptio's mandatory offer
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain records metal production of
971,420 metric tonnes in 2016