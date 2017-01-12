MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

DUBAI Jan 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar loses altitude, Asia shares at 11-week top

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi declines on oil, Dubai stalls near 15-month high

* Oil dips on rising U.S. crude inventories, plentiful global supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week highs on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm; Saudi trims Feb supplies

* Secretary of State nominee Tillerson veers from Trump on key issues

* S&P says Turkey GDP revision doesn't change rating view

* IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet post-sanctions

* East Libya strongman visits Russian aircraft carrier in Mediterranean - RIA

* Turkish lira tumbles further as central bank fails to shore up confidence

* Iraqi forces push further into northeast Mosul, military says

* Africa Finance Corp plans maiden sukuk soon - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt says it prevented 12,000 people from illegally migrating in 2016

* Egyptian court approves freezing assets of rights activists

* Egypt's H1 2016/17 budget deficit narrows to 5 pct- Finance Minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi keeps Feb oil exports steady to most buyers in Asia; cuts India, Malaysia

* Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 bln

* Lebanon's Aoun says ties with Saudi Arabia on the mend after visit

* Saudi bourse aims to extend trading settlement time before MSCI's June review

* Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC says fire at Ruwais oil refinery contained, no impact on production

* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant launches sell tender-trade sources

* Aabar set to invest in UniCredit's share sale - sources

* Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

* UAE oil minister: supply cuts under OPEC agreement are happening

* Afghan bomb killed five Emirates humanitarian workers - UAE

* UAE proposes anti-dumping law to help diversification drive

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan lines up $500 mln sukuk -sources

* Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016

* Qatar raises Dec Marine, Land crude prices

BAHRAIN

* Kone wins order for Bahrain International Airport expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)