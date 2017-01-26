MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi and Kuwait continue uptrends, UAE pulls back

* Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-1/2-week lows, equities rally pressures

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; tender results awaited

* Islamic State fighters redeploy in west Mosul after Iraqi forces take east

* Jihadists crush Syria rebel group, in a blow to diplomacy

* Talks expose limits of what Russia, Turkey and Iran can achieve in Syria

* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week

* Syrian army, allies push back Islamic State near Aleppo - monitoring group

* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

* Turkey's lira weakens 1 percent after rate hike fails to impress

* Israel plans more than 2,500 new settler homes to start Trump era

* Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi district

* Investment Corp of Dubai sets final spread for $1 billion sukuk

* Trump says he will 'absolutely do safe zones' in Syria

* Rowboats and missiles in war of attrition on Iraq front line

* Rights advocates slam Trump plans on Muslim immigrants, refugees

* Kuwait minister calls for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states in rare visit

* ANALYSIS-Islamic State extending attacks beyond Sinai to Egyptian heartland

* Reuters Insider - Gulf states warily welcome Trump term

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco shelves plan for joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas

* Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical says it contains network disruption - Twitter

* Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of record-setting weapons order

* BRIEF-Saudi king planning trip to Japan in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India to fill Mangalore strategic reserve with UAE oil

* UAE's NIMR aiming to crack European market for military vehicles

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to discuss new debt programmes

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct

* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman

QATAR

* Putin sees success for Glencore, Qatar, Intesa in Russia post-Rosneft deal

* Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hangs royal prince convicted of murder

* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct

* Kuwait expects oil prices stay at $55-$60 a barrel in 2017

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman proposes 15.92 pct cash dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)