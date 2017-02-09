MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 9

DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tread water on U.S. cues, Europe concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises as Barwa leaps; oil price drop pulls down Saudi

* Oil stable after drop in US gasoline stocks, but market remains bloated

* PRECIOUS-Gold off 3-month highs; political uncertainty provides support

* MIDEAST DEBT-ICD's performance makes case for 10-year Saudi sukuk, investors say

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks strengthen in thin trade

* Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick dispirited by president's tweets

* Islamic finance body drafts new standard for centralised sharia boards

* Yemen keeps counter-terrorism operations with U.S. despite raid

* Legal battle over travel ban pits Trump's powers against his own words

* U.S. commander expects recapture soon of Islamic State strongholds

* Turkish-led forces advance into outskirts of Syrian city

* COLUMN-Why Trump's tough talk on Iran will backfire

* Syrian jets carry out deadly strikes on rebel-held Homs district

* Chairman leads deal to buy stake in Arab Bank for $1.12 bln

* Erdogan, Trump agree joint action against Islamic State in Syria -Turkish sources

* Administrator sets bid deadline for Moroccan oil refiner Samir

* Russia completes S-300 missile systems supplies to Iran in 2016 -TASS

* U.N. seeks $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen

* Foreign banks, wealth funds eye cooperation with Turkish wealth fund - finmin

* Halic Leasing widens Turkey's Islamic finance market

EGYPT

* Trump presidency heralds new era of closer ties with Egypt

* Egypt's capital project hits latest snag as Chinese pull out

* Egyptian exports to Gaza signal better ties with Hamas

* Egypt bourse approves listing of Banque du Caire- statement

* Egypt to issue $1 bln one-year dollar-denominated treasury bill -central bank

* White House weighs designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg

* Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing

* Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO

* Saudi to supply full March oil volumes to two Asian buyers - sources

* Saudi Cement proposes H2 2016 cash dividend of 2.75 riyals/share

* Saudi hires Jadwa Investment to advise on selling soccer clubs -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's upgrades Aldar Properties to Baa2; stable outlook

* Etihad sees challenging year as passenger growth slows

QATAR

* Qatar says oil market can cope with higher shale output

* Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait welcomes Iran's readiness for dialogue with Gulf - Kuwaiti state news

