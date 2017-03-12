MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. jobs data points to rate hike; crude slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Ex-dividend banks weigh on Abu Dhabi; Qatar, Egypt outperform
* Oil slumps to close out biggest 3-day loss in a year
* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from five-week low after U.S. jobs data
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls further; light sour grades pressured
* Trump's revised travel ban dealt first court setback
* At least 40 killed in Damascus bombing targeting Shi'ites
* Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
* Dutch PM bars Turkish minister as rally dispute escalates
* Assad calls U.S. forces "invaders", but still hopeful on Trump
* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 22 in Yemen: official
* Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House
* Nigeria's telecoms regulator sees deal in Etisalat debt talks
* IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
* Lebanon eyes three tranches for $1.5 bln Eurobond-official
* Turkey seeks to build Syrian military cooperation with Russia
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban consumer price inflation hit 30-year high in Feb
* Average yield on Egypt's one year, six month T-bills drop at auction
* INTERVIEW-Egypt reforms must focus on investment, World Bank says
SAUDI ARABIA
* ANALYSIS-Trillion-dollar question looms as Aramco audits oil reserves
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco's IPO merits social engineering discount
* BUZZ-Saudi energy minister meets U.S. counterpart in Washington
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to offset shale - sources
* Saudi's Bank AlJazira proposes 30 pct capital increase
* BRIEF-Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi
* MEDIA-Evercore said to win advisory role on record Aramco IPO
* Wanted man killed after Saudi police raid - agency
* Bahraini doctor freed after jail sentence on charges linked to 2011 uprising
* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 720,000 tonnes wheat - SAGO
* BRIEF-Toyota Motor to launch feasibility study on building factory in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria in talks over missed payment on $1.2 bln loan
* UAE says to cut oil output by more than 139,000 bpd in March/April
* UAE's Union National Bank to open China branch, expand in Egypt -CEO
* Emirates to launch Dubai-Athens-Newark route despite U.S. protests
* Emirates eyes changes amid "gathering storm" of low-cost long-haul rivals
* Emirates airlines concerned about latest U.S. travel order
* Dubai Investments proposes 10 percent cash dividend; 5 percent bonus shares
QATAR
* MEDIA-Qatar Airways' India airline plan may face opposition from airlines lobby FIA - Mint
* Top investors to back Deutsche Bank despite uncertain future
* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance says unit places $450 mln tier 2 notes
KUWAIT
* Kuwait cuts April official selling price for crude to Asia -source
* BRIEF-Warba Bank issues Tier 1 $250 million sukuk
OMAN
* Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden sale of Islamic bonds
* BRIEF-Omantel says Worldcall Services announces public offer to acquire co's shares of WTL (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services