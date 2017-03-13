MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13

DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up but caution prevails
ahead of Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price slide hits Saudi share market,
Dubai's Shuaa soars on M&A
* Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, investor focus shifts to Fed
* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands acting like a "banana
republic"
* Turkey's Erdogan calls on international organisations to
impose sanctions on the Netherlands
* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands to pay price for harming
relations
* German Fin Min says row with Turkey makes economic aid
difficult
* Dutch Prime Minister wants to de-escalate diplomatic row
with Turkey
* Iraqi general says 30 pct of west Mosul recaptured from
Islamic State
* Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74 -
Observatory
* Policeman killed in checkpoint attack in southern Tunisia
- officials
* France condemns Damascus attack, calls on Russia and Iran
to ensure ceasefire
* Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Saudi says security forces kill youth in Shi'ite Muslim
town
EGYPT
* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month
T-bills
* EFG Hermes says unit completes acquisition of 51 pct stake
in IFSL
* Egypt's wheat reserves to double with start of harvest
-supply min
* Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital
increase
* Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY
dividend of EGP 2/share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi deputy crown prince goes to meet Trump - agency
* Arabian Pipes secures 135 mln riyals order to supply OCTG
steel pipes to Saudi Aramco
* Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints
AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
* Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances
board recommends FY cash dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* INTERVIEW-UAE wants closer trade ties with Asia, Africa
* Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20
pct stake in its parent
* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank says plans convertible sukuk
issue
* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank shareholders approve capital
increase
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation edges up to 2.1 pct
* UAE's Shuaa Capital to acquire Integrated Capital and
Integrated Securities
* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumps after acquisition news
* Abu Dhabi Exchange says Finance House approves FY dividend
of 6 pct
* UAE's RAKBANK calls AGM to approve increase in medium term
notes issue amount
* UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss
FY dividend proposal
* UAE's Al Ramz Corporation convenes AGM to discuss FY
dividend proposal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows
* Boubyan Petrochemical 9-mnth profit falls
* Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment FY loss widens
* Kuwait's Zain in final stages of selling towers -vice
chairman
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank EGM approves capital increase
* Unicap Investment and Finance FY profit rises
* National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and
paid-up capital hike
* BUZZ-National Bank of Kuwait sinks as it goes ex-dividend
BAHRAIN
* Al Salam Bank Bahrain to recover 60 mln dinars bad loans
* Investcorp Bank unit NDT CCS acquires majority stake in
Oman’s Hi-Tech Inspection Services
OMAN
* Oman Telecommunications clarifies on Disposal of shares in
Worldcall Telecom
* United Power says CMA instructs not to discuss dividend in
AGM on non-compliance with IFRS
* Taageer Finance says CBO advises co to change cash
dividend
