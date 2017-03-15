MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip, Fed's decision day makes investors wary
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Shuaa pulls down Dubai, bond issue buoys Kuwait
* U.S. oil jumps after data shows surprise U.S. stock draw
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm ahead of Fed announcement
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall to lowest in more than a month
* Moody's: Low oil prices and competition fuel concerns of insurance CFOs in GCC countries but remain upbeat on profitability
* East Libyan forces recapture oil ports
* Moody's says currency risks rising in Oman And Bahrain, but remain low on average across GCC
* Moody's says funding pressure to ease for GCC banks in 2017
* Turkey's Erdogan warns Dutch, minister floats economic sanctions
* Moody's: GCC Islamic banks more profitable than conventional peers for second year running in 2017
* Algeria expects gas exports to surpass 57 bcm target in 2017 - Sonatrach source
* Iran to keep oil cap at 3.8 mln barrels a day in second half 2017
* Outside OPEC cuts, Libya and Nigeria still on slow oil recovery path
* Iraq plans to raise April Basra crude oil exports to 3.171 mln bpd - sources
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for April 15-25 shipment
* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies
* Egypt to limit private silo wheat storage to curb smuggling
* Egyptian pound at weakest rate in a month on high dollar demand
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi deputy crown prince, Trump meeting a "turning point" - Saudi adviser
* Citigroup CEO meets Prince Alwaleed to talk Saudi Arabia banking license- Bloomberg
* Moody's revises outlook on Saudi Arabia's banking system to stable from negative
* Saudi Arabia's crude supply fell in February despite higher output - ministry
* Japan's Toyota to look at Saudi production as the countries seek closer ties
* Saudi receives interest from GCC firms keen to list on its SME market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE airlines likely to see falling profits this year: IATA
QATAR
* Qatar exchange says IPO requires decision by shareholder -CEO
* Qatargas agrees to double LNG supplies to Poland
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
KUWAIT
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Kuwait's $8 bln bonds trade near Abu Dhabi after debut issue
* Canadian, Kuwaiti investors take stake in UK's Thames Water
* Kuwait bank lending growth edges up in January
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric trial postponed till May
* Bahrain's GFH says it may merge with Dubai's Shuaa Capital, others
* Bahrain's Arcapita buys Dubai warehousing facilities for $150 mln (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes