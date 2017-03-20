MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20

DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance shares buoy Saudi, weak currency aids Egypt

* Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high as Fed rate hike guidance weighs on dollar

* Air strike kills 42 refugees off Yemen, Somalia demands investigation

* Hundreds of Lebanese protest proposed tax rise

* EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports

* Iraqi forces close in on Mosul mosque as residents flee

* Iran's South Pars field has begun oil production -SHANA

* Germany supports group behind Turkish coup attempt- Erdogan spokesman

* U.S. base rises from the rubble for Mosul push

* Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington on April 3 - White House

* UAE summons Swiss ambassador over UN Bahrain statement

* Syrian forces and rebels fight fierce clashes in northeast Damascus

* Saudi-led coalition calls for U.N. supervision of Yemen port

* Lebanon's Jumblatt affirms son as political heir

EGYPT

* Egypt targets around 5 pct growth rate in FY 2017-18

* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt board approves capital increase

* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills

* Egyptian budget to assume exchange rate of 16 pounds/dollar

* Egypt received two cargoes of diesel fuel from Saudi Aramco

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi's Chemanol says Saudi's SIDF approves restructuring remaining installments of co's loan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $230 million Formosa bond

* UAE’s Aster DM Healthcare seeks loan change to offset payment delays–sources

* Top real estate tycoon appointed Dubai Holding chairman

* UAE central bank foreign assets rise in February

* MEDIA-Uber rivals from Dubai, China team up for ride-hailing alliance

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar considers international bond issue – sources

* BRIEF-Ooredoo Qatar announces group chief strategy, M&A officers appointment

* Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)