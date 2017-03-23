版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 10:00 BJT

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 23

DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil near $50 hurts Gulf, but Kuwait jumps

* Oil bounces off November lows, but bloated US stockpiles pressure market

* PRECIOUS-Gold below 3-wk peak as dollar recovers; Trump policy in focus

* Middle East Crude-Dubai hits lowest level since December

* Tillerson pledges safe areas for refugees, more pressure on Islamic State

* Erdogan warns Europeans "will not walk safely" if attitude persists, as row carries on

* Libyan oil output rises to 700,000 bpd after port fighting ends - NOC

* Iranian navy endangering international navigation in Gulf -US commanders

* Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US senator

* Moody's takes action on seven Turkish corporates following sovereign outlook change

* World has just months to stop starvation in Yemen, Somalia - Red Cross

* Morocco inflation rises to 1.6 pct annual in Feb - agency

* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets retreat after Wall Street slide

EGYPT

* Egypt to keep higher wheat moisture limit till November -French exporters

* Saudi retail property developer shows faith in Egypt

* Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia, doubts prospects of reform

* Saudi Arabia spends money to make money in foreign investment drive

* ACWA Power expects Saudi Electricity to sell first asset by year-end

* Saudi Binladin creditors agree to $1.1 bln financing extension

* Saudi Aramco starts meeting investors before debut sukuk issue -sources

* Saudi Aramco weighs rolling bank mandates for record IPO- Bloomberg

* Islamic Development Bank says sukuk issue to be $1-1.5 bln in size

* Saudi Arabia's deflation eases in February

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Amazon to buy Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com -sources

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar top investor in UniCredit with 5 pct after cash call

* Laptop ban hits Gulf airlines in battle for business travellers

* UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 20

* NBAD, FGB pick investment banking team for merged bank- Bloomberg

* UAE's Dana Gas board recommends non-distribution of dividend for 2016

QATAR

* Fitch says Qatari Banks overcome liquidity crunch

* Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme

KUWAIT

* Moody's assigns (P)A2 rating to Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait's EMTN programme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Middle East Bank says AN Investment to acquire 33.1 pct of bank (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐