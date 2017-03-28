MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region follows global downtrend; Emaar Malls drops on Souq.com bid
* Weaker dollar lifts oil futures, but soaring US output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar edges up; focus on Trump agenda
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down; ESPO hits lowest since Sept 2015
* Lebanon's cabinet approves first budget in 12 years -NNA
* Turks in Germany start voting in referendum to boost Erdogan powers
* Iran's Rouhani seeks deals with new friend Russia
* WHO demands access to Syria's east Ghouta to bring medical aid
* Russia says will find grain buyers to replace Turkey in few months - agencies
* EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar retreat buoys emerging currencies to multi-month highs
* Turkish banking sector loans seen rising by almost half in Q1
* Deutsche Bank reduces cheque clearing in euros in Middle East
EGYPT
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield inches up, 10-year down at auction
* POLL-Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Saudi finance minister says cut in Aramco tax won't hurt state finances
* Moody's changes Dar Al Arkan's outlook to stable from negative; affirms B1 rating
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move
* Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources
* Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
QATAR
* On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain
* Qatar Airways chief says laptop ban not designed to hurt Gulf carriers
* Qatar wealth fund to open office in Silicon Valley
* QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft investment
* Qatar February trade surplus jumps 74 pct on year
KUWAIT
* Indonesia's Pertamina and Kuwait Petroleum end long-standing diesel term
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman board elects Rawan Ahmed Al Said as chairman (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
