MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up with dollar, sterling suffers on Brexit day
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up, Emaar Malls jumps as Amazon seals Souq.com deal
* Oil rises on Libyan supply disruptions, likely OPEC output cut extension
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on solid U.S. data, firmer dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; ESPO falls to fresh low since Sept 2015
* Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
* Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state
* U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe
* Russia and Iran say will continue efforts to curb oil output
* Germany's SMS signs deal to boost Iran steel firm output - executive
* Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
EGYPT
* Egyptian president to meet Trump at White House on April 3
* Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM
* Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed El Beheiry as new CEO
* Egypt sees value-added tax revenue up by 8 billion pounds in 2017-2018
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank lending growth slows to a crawl in February
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February
* Fidelity launches real estate investment vehicle for Saudi's NCB Capital
* Saudi sovereign fund expands footprint with Jordan investment firm
* Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources
* TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct
* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi fund loses crisis-related arbitration against Citigroup
* ADNOC seeks gasoline in second tender after Jan fire - Trade
* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February
QATAR
* Santander Brasil slumps as Qatar fund seeks partial exit
* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May
* Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk
* Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas - minister
KUWAIT
* Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.