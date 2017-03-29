版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 10:51 BJT

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29

DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up with dollar, sterling suffers on Brexit day

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up, Emaar Malls jumps as Amazon seals Souq.com deal

* Oil rises on Libyan supply disruptions, likely OPEC output cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on solid U.S. data, firmer dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; ESPO falls to fresh low since Sept 2015

* Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com

* Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state

* U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe

* Russia and Iran say will continue efforts to curb oil output

* Germany's SMS signs deal to boost Iran steel firm output - executive

* Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey

EGYPT

* Egyptian president to meet Trump at White House on April 3

* Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM

* Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed El Beheiry as new CEO

* Egypt sees value-added tax revenue up by 8 billion pounds in 2017-2018

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank lending growth slows to a crawl in February

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February

* Fidelity launches real estate investment vehicle for Saudi's NCB Capital

* Saudi sovereign fund expands footprint with Jordan investment firm

* Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources

* TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct

* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund loses crisis-related arbitration against Citigroup

* ADNOC seeks gasoline in second tender after Jan fire - Trade

* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February

QATAR

* Santander Brasil slumps as Qatar fund seeks partial exit

* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May

* Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk

* Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas - minister

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange

* Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐