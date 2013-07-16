版本:
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain; RBA minutes awaited

* Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data

* Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls from 15-mth high on weak earnings; Gulf mixed

* Turkish lira firms after c.bank rate hike signal

* Russia, China block U.N. condemnation of Iran missile tests

* Kerry to discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace with Arabs

* Syria coalition plans council to hasten rebel restructuring

* U.S. in daily contact with Syria opposition on its needs-White House

* INSIGHT-How European courts are dismantling sanctions on Iran

* Morocco trade deficit falls 5.3 pct in first half

* Syria rebels want al Qaeda suspect to face trial

* Iraq tenders to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of white sugar

* Assad's forces advance into rebel-held district of Damascus

* Libya's Zueitina port resumes work, oilfields still down-source

* Crude oil flows through Iraq-Turkey pipeline halted-sources

* Rouhani pledges end to bickering with Iran parliament

EGYPT

* Police fire tear gas in Cairo, U.S. envoy spurned by parties

* U.S. can avoid cutting aid to Egypt in several ways

* High-powered Egypt economic team heartens investors

* United States says will not take sides in Egypt crisis

* Opera head sacked under Mursi is Egypt's culture minister

* Egyptian army threatens force if protesters approach bases

* Egypt says Syria visa rules only a temporary measure

* Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of Brotherhood figures

* Army embrace starts to worry some Egyptians

* Egypt bond yields slide after Gulf aid, cabinet formation

* New Egypt minister says no need for IMF aid now

* Egypt puts police general in charge of supply ministry

* Russia urges discussion on providing wheat aid to Egypt

* Egypt's pound edges stronger at Monday central bank sale

* Egypt billionaire Sawiris family to invest "like never before"

* Three killed in attack on bus in Egypt's Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan quarterly net loss narrows by 27 pct from last year

* Saudi's Yansab says second-quarter net profit grew 3.2pct on year

* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit rises 5.9 pct

* Saudi Arabia to sustain high diesel imports in August on hot weather

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Dubai June inflation rises sharply to 1.6 pct y/y

* UAE banks agree $245 mln loan for three-tower Dubai development

* UAE banks seek grace period, bonds excluded from govt exposure

* Barclays names Lizin as MENA wealth head

* UAE central bank asks lenders about exposure to Turkey

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini MP's house attacked with petrol bombs - state agency

QATAR

* Soccer-Al Jazeera buys Premier league TV rights in Middle East

* Qatar LNG shipper Nakilat posts Q2 profit drop

* Occidental Petroleum, partner to invest $3 bln to upgrade Qatar field

OMAN

* Omani Islamic lenders build interbank market with wakala

* Bank Muscat Q2 net profit up 8.9 pct

