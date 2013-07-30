MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30

DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver, dollar pushes higher ahead of
Fed meeting
* Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slips for fourth session; Gulf mkts
mixed
* Gunmen kill 8 Tunisian troops as political tensions grow
* Iran nominee seen as olive branch to United States
* Kerry seeks 'reasonable compromises' in
Israeli-Palestinian talks
* Syria says army retakes Homs district from rebels
* Iraq headed for 1st annual oil output drop in three years
* Oil exports "normal" at Libya's two main ports
* Bank of Israel holds rates in first meeting without
Fischer
* Vimpelcom sells Africa assets, eyes Pakistan telco
Warid-sources
* OPEC says 2012 exports jump on higher output, record price
* Wave of car bombings target Iraqi Shi'ites, killing 60
* S.Korea's Daewoo E&C wins $709 mln Iraq gas field contract
* Raiffeisen may take Mideast fund as partner, CEO says
* Yemen's main crude oil pipeline repaired, resumes pumping
- officials
EGYPT
* Republican lawmakers push U.S. Senate leaders over aid to
Egypt
* White House condemns Egyptian violence, killing of
protesters
* Egypt sides defiant as EU envoy seeks compromise
* Egypt plans quick steps to spur economy, then "Marshall
Plan"
* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's central bank forex
sale
* Egypt's new top general stirs echoes of Nasser
* Egyptian 5-yr CDS rise 23 bps to 782 bps-Markit
TURKEY
* Cukurova granted more time to pay for Turkcell shares
* Lira stability key as Turkish central bank enters
tightening cycle
* Malaysian state fund buys 90 pct stake in Turkey's
Acibadem
* Turkish July consumer confidence rises 2.9 pct-stats
office
* Turkey's TAV qualifies to bid for LaGuardia airport tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Jet Airways wins key approval for Etihad deal
* Dubai's Emaar second-quarter net profit up 10 pct, beats
estimates
* Dubai June airport passenger traffic rises 17.5 pct y/y
* Etisalat says affiliate interested in Pakistan mobile
operator
SAUDI ARABIA
* S.Korea's Samsung C&T wins $2 bln order in Saudi Arabia
* Salini Impregilo team wins $6 bln Saudi subway project
* Servant was well-treated, say lawyers for Saudi princess
in U.S. trafficking case
* Zain Saudi extends $2.3 bln loan by five years
* Saudi's Sedco to distribute Islamic funds via private
banks
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed warns against falling oil demand
* Italy's Ansaldo STS wins $680 million contract in Saudi
Arabia
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's emir reappoints PM after election
BAHRAIN
* Jordan Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct
QATAR
* Industries Qatar posts 6.5 pct drop in Q2 net profit
* Qatar CBQ seeks nod to buy 4.2 pct public stake in
Alternatifbank
* Ecuador international Benitez dies aged 27