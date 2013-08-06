MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 6

DUBAI Aug 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen strengthens; Asian shares fall to 2-wk low

* Oil ends touch lower; upbeat US data offsets supply recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises above 8,000; Egypt extends rally

* DEALTALK-At revamped Etisalat, acquisitions regain traction

* Gold edges higher on weaker dollar

* Al Qaeda intercept is just one piece of threat intelligence -U.S. sources

* Syrian rebels capture military airport near Turkey

* Iran's Rouhani pulls off cabinet balancing act

* Tunisia's Ennahda chief offers poll to end political crisis

* Britain and France extend closures of Yemen embassies

* Libya works to end oil sector strikes as output rises

EGYPT

* Egypt's Brotherhood rejects appeal to "swallow reality"

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 21-30 shipment

* Pirelli has no plans to leave Egypt

* Egyptians no longer face jail for insulting president

* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's forex sale

* Egypt foreign reserves climb to 20-month high on Arab aid

* Egypt's 10-year borrowing costs fall to 30-month low

* History weighs heavy with Egypt's generals in charge

TURKEY

* Former Turkish army head jailed for life over conspiracy

* Turkey's Isbank narrowly beats forecasts with Q2 profit

* Turkish lira steady after inflation data meets forecasts

* Iraq seeks foreign firms for new Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline

* Turkish cbank sells $50 mln at forex auction

* Turkish banks' H1 net profit up 19.7 pct -watchdog

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE'S Air Arabia Q2 net profit rises 15 pct

* UAE's ADNOC sets July Murban crude OSP at $106.85/bbl

* POLL-UAE business activity accelerates slightly in July -PMI

* Dubai contractor Drake Q2 profit rises 63.1 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* The Mosaic Co says enters into shareholders' agreement with Ma'Aden And Sabic

* Saudi Arabia raises Sept Arab Light crude prices

* POLL-Saudi July business activity growth unchanged from June

QATAR

* Belarus potash miner eyes new markets, partners

* Commercial Bank of Qatar names Al-Raisi as chief executive

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in May

KUWAIT

* Golar LNG wins floating storage and regasification contract for about $213 mln