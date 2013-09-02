MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
DUBAI, Sept 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, Aussie dlr buoyed by China data, yen retreats
* Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads regional recovery as Syria strike put to vote
* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic finance down, not out in post-Mursi Egypt
* Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed
* Obama and aides confront skeptical Congress on Syria strike
* USS Nimitz carrier group rerouted for possible help with Syria
* Arab states urge action against Syrian government
* GM sees auto industry slowing in turbulent Middle East
* Libya protests threaten stability as oil output dives
* Iraq's August oil exports rise helped by southern fields
* HSBC to cease wealth management business in some MidEast countries
* Turkish August exports rise 1.4 pct to $10.59 billion -exporters
EGYPT
* Egypt sends Mursi to trial as new constitution advances
* Egypt names key constitution panel with few Islamists
* Yields on Egypt's T-bills fall as Egyptian pound liquidity rises
* Egypt's Maridive cuts Q2 loss on higher revenue, lower costs
* Egypt arrests three after gun attack on ship in Suez Canal -source
* Egypt says preparing timetable for energy debts
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter
* Egypt's FIHC seeking 20,000 T soyoil and 20,000 T sunflower oil
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's ENOC loses deal to fuel U.S. military jets
* UAE lender RAKBANK confirms ex-CIMB executive as new CEO
* UAE's Etihad sees clearance for Jet deal, extends deadline
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis back international intervention against Assad
* Attackers torch Saudi religious police building
* Zain Saudi appoints telecoms veteran Kabbani as CEO
QATAR
* Egypt expels Al Jazeera journalists in crackdown on Qatari channel
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Warba Bank to list on stock market Sept. 3
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.