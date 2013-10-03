MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 3

DUBAI Oct 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured by US politics, stocks
flatline
* Brent slips below $109 as US shutdown drags on, stockpiles
jump
* Gold holds gains on weak U.S. data, govt shutdown
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Financial Market soars 15 pct on
merger hopes
* Emerging market firms to reshape corporate world-report
* U.N. Security Council urges easier access for Syria aid
* Russian Embassy in Libya comes under fire, attack repelled
* U.S. State Dept says shutdown could hit military funding
for Israel
* Lebanon launches onshore oil and gas survey
* Al Qaeda-linked group advances on Syrian rebels near
Turkey
* Chemical experts in Syria to dismantle weapons programme
* Turkish assets mixed on policy uncertainty, inflation data
eyed
* Osun State issues Nigeria's debut sukuk at 14.75 pct
-bankers
* Iran parliament endorses Rouhani's diplomatic gambit
* West may drop demand for Iran to halt all nuclear work -EU
minister
* Turkey's second sovereign sukuk seen raising $1
bln-bankers
* No real progress in "constructive" Iran-IAEA
talks-diplomats
EGYPT
* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi march in Egyptian city, one
dead
* Egypt's Meditrade cancels tender for sunflower oil
* Egypt's FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes soybean oil in tender -
trade
* Egyptian pound inches up at Wednesday currency sale
* POLL- Egypt business activity shrinks in Sept for 12th
month
SAUDI ARABIA
* High Saudi loan growth sustainable - SABB managing
director
* Foster Wheeler wins Saudi Fadhili gas design contract
-sources
* Saudi airports agency prices record-breaking 15.2 bln
riyal sukuk
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo eyes Myanmar network sharing with
Telenor-exec
* Qatar happy to accommodate change in World Cup dates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai launches $545 mln canal project
* UAE bourses hire advisors as merger gathers steam-sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain economy shrinks in Q2 as financial sector weighs
OMAN
* Oman c.bank cuts interest cap on personal loans to 6 pct
-ONA