MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan tech shares slip; others relieved at
U.S. jobs
* US crude slips on Libyan oil port stand-off agreement
* Gold climbs as US jobs data soothes interest rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi's Aldar at 4-year high; Egypt
hits 8-week low
* Libyan rebels, government agree to gradually reopen
occupied oil ports
* Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq
* Blast kills at least 29 Syrian rebels in Homs -monitoring
group
* Netanyahu vows retaliation after Palestinian treaty move
* Tunisia arrests Islamist militants after bomb mishap
* Navies of Iran, Pakistan to hold joint drill in Hormuz
strait
* U.S. cautions citizens against travel via Baghdad airport
due to "specific threat"
* SUKUK PIPELINE - Issue plans around the world
EGYPT
* Egyptian law shielding state deals set to go to cabinet -
minister
* Egypt says has resolved dispute with developer SODIC
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai gold exchange to introduce spot gold contract in
June
* Dubai gold centre to tighten sourcing supervision
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's Emirates REIT expands IPO due to strong demand
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar considers eventual IPO of property
management unit
* Fourth Iranian held in UAE over businessman's
kidnap-source
* Barclays to sell UAE retail ops to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
for $177 mln
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift Leasing
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Almarai Q1 profit rises 7.3 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi's Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales
growth
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rise 13.5 pct
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Americana chairman says unaware of potential
stake sale
* Kuwait's NIG says signs MoU to sell 30 pct of Noor for $99
mln
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Car bomb explodes in Bahrain capital, F1 race unaffected
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 arnings estimates
* Bahrain's Investcorp tie-up targets European distressed
debt
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)