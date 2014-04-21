版本:
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued in holiday thin trade, Ukraine tensions mount

* Brent oil falls as Ukraine, Russia seek to end violence

* Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying

* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month

* Turkey Twitter accounts appear blocked after Erdogan court action

* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift

* Air strikes in Yemen kill 40 al Qaeda militants in two days

* Syria's Assad pays Easter visit to recaptured Christian town

EGYPT

* Ex-army chief, leftist to run for Egyptian presidency

* Egypt estimates local wheat crop at 9 million tonnes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income

* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs

* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad

* Saudi's SABIC says natural gas shortage limiting domestic growth

* Saudi's Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges

* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti newspapers suspended over "plot" tape stories

* Kuwait's Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct

* Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
