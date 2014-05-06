MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 6

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
DUBAI May 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ride Wall St gains after upbeat U.S. data
* Brent down over $1 on China worries; gasoline prices drop
* Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift UAE, Qatar mkts; Saudi Arabia retreats
* MIDEAST MONEY-Private equity revives as regional markets reopen
* U.S. recognizes Syria opposition offices as 'foreign mission'
* Hamas frees six Fatah prisoners as part of unity pact
* Libyan oil output is 250,000 bpd as new protest hits east
* Profits drop at Jordan's Arab Potash Co
* Libya confirms Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister
* Intel submits plan for nearly $6 bln Israel chip plant upgrade
* China aims to boost military relations with Iran
* Algerian deposit helps shore up Tunisia's currency reserves
TURKEY
* Turkish parliament commission to probe alleged corruption
* Turkish short-term bond yields rise after inflation data
* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $68 mln
* Turkey builds wall in token effort to secure border with Syria
* Turkey, China in talks on $10-12 bln energy investment - minister
* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.57 bln
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood is finished
* Egypt's Sisi says faced two assassination attempts
* Egypt delays announcing bond sale's results, amid rising yields
* Egypt pound hits 10-month low as black market rate weakens
* Gulf Arabs free fuel for Egypt reaches $6 billion in value
* Egypt's Palm Hills in talks over $342.5 mln loan
* Telecom Egypt agrees to pay 2.5 bln EGP for mobile licence
* Egypt investigates suspected MERS coronavirus death
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC sets weaker April Murban crude price
* Gold industry shifts east as Dubai plans huge refinery, spot contract
* UAE's Etisalat to sell W.African business for $650 mln
* Dubai's economy to grow around 5 pct this year, same as 2013 -stats office
* Dubai Investments Q1 net profit jumps 26 pct; plans divestment - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia: MERS cases reach more than 400, more than 100 dead
* Empty seat as Saudi prisoner skips Guantanamo review hearing
* Persistent Saudi-U.S. differences hurt Syria strategy
* Saudi Arabia buys 590,000 T of hard and soft wheat -GSFMO
QATAR
* Qatar takes full control of national airline
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2009
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank first-quarter net profit falls
* Update-Moody's assigns (P)B2 to Paroc's 2020 Notes; stable outlook (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Sonavation says enters into agreement with Analog Devices for licensing and development of sonavation's ultrasound biometric sensor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornby Bay Mineral exploration-received exploration permit from ministry of northern development & mines to drill on its East Clavos gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: