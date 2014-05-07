MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

BRIEF-TRUSTED BRAND 2016 APPOINTS CHARIDY LAZORKO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
* TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LETTER OF INTENT DEADLINE AND RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO
DUBAI May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, yen rises as Ukraine conflict mounts
* U.S. crude rises after settlement on report of falling stocks
* Gold holds ground on softer dollar, Ukraine tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts gain; Qatar pulls back from new peak
* Malaysia's Etiqa Takaful eyes debut sukuk as soon as this month
* Yemen says army captures al Qaeda stronghold
* Fire rages in northwest Iran oil depot, no reports of casualties
* Obama to meet Syrian opposition leader Jarba
* Yemen in more urgent need of donor aid in 2014 - IMF
* Iraq awards Petrofac, China's CPECC Rumaila oilfield contracts
* POLL-Gulf Arab fiscal surpluses to shrink as oil prices weaken
* Morocco, Gulf to provide 40 pct of $2.8 bln tourism projects -minister
* Sudanese pound drops to record low amid unrest
* New Libyan PM eyes "crisis" government, more powers for regions
* Iraq says mobile operators can launch 3G services
* Pakistan readies risk management guidelines for modarabas
TURKEY
* Turkey to order first two F-35 fighter jets
* Turkey 2014/15 sugar production forecast at 2.3 mln tonnes -U.S. attache
* Turkish c.bank sells $40 mln in forex-selling auction
* Turkish lira edges up as analysts focus on inflation outlook
* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.36 bln
* Fitch: Turkish NBFI Law - Limited Reform, But Changes On The Way
* Turkey's vehicle sales shrink 27.6 pct in April -association
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi said "time was up" months before Mursi's ouster
* Egypt's presidential frontrunner Sisi cautious on energy subsidies
* Israel Tamar gas field partners aim for exports to Egypt LNG plant
* Egypt's Sidi Kerir unaudited Q1 net profit tumbles 27.8 pct
* POLL-Egypt's economy seen just meeting 2013/14 growth target
* Egypt court bans Mubarak-era leaders from running in elections
* BRIEF-Apache plans to construct pipeline to connect to the existing transportation grid at Jade area manifold
* Egypt bond yields rise to eight month high in delayed announcement
* Suez Canal development tender winner to be announced next month
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $438.5 mln in April - official
* POLL-Egypt business activity shrinks for 2nd month in row in April - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai says to repay 2015 debt on time, more firms to pay early
* Alitalia, Etihad in tough negotiations
* IMF says Dubai may need to do more to avert property bubble
* POLL-UAE business activity growth at record high in April
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi replaces head of Jeddah hospital as it fights MERS rise
* Saudi Arabia says uncovers al Qaeda cell plotting attacks
* Saudi pension agency eyes property investment, no plan to sell stocks
* Saudi's Alkhair Capital predicts 10 pct annual AUM growth
* Saudi eyes "qualitative" shift in economic development
* POLL-Saudi April business activity accelerates in April
KUWAIT
* Kuwait renews crude oil contracts with India's Bharat
* GIH faces Kuwait shares suspension if misses AGM deadline - watchdog (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
