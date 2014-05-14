MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, euro pressured

* U.S. crude, Brent hit two-week highs on perceived stocks draw

* Gold edges up on Ukraine; platinum, palladium hold gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance deal lifts Qatar to record high; most mkts gain

* Six powers, Iran enter crunch phase of nuclear diplomacy

* Frustrated Syria mediator Brahimi to step down, UN seeks replacement

* Obama, in meeting with Syria's Jarba, praises leadership in crisis

* France says Syria used chlorine in 14 recent attacks

* Palestinian factions start talks on forming joint government

* Moscow criticises US sanctions on Russian bank over Syria

* Jordanian envoy to Libya freed, Jordan sends back jailed militant

* Tel Aviv bourse chief sets new plan to revive trading

* OPEC sees balanced market, signals no big policy change in June

* Kurds could opt out of next Iraqi government - president

* International court accuses Lebanese news group of contempt

* Former Israeli PM Olmert sentenced to 6 years for corruption

* Libya producing 235,000 bpd, no El Sharara output yet

* Natixis plans Middle East hiring spree to grow outside France

* IFSB eyes stronger implementation of Islamic finance standards

TURKEY

* Turkish coal mine explosion kills over 150, hundreds trapped

* Greece's National Bank says will commit to Turkish unit stake sale

* Turkey's lira firms on expectation of ECB easing

* Turkish Airlines Jan-April passengers rise 19.3 pct to 16.6 mln people

* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $28 mln

* New Issue-Rentenbank prices 115 mln Turkish lira 2022 bond

* Turkey to ignore court order to pay compensation to Cyprus

* UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute

* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.94 bln lira

* Turkish quarterly current account deficit falls

* Turkish carrier Pegasus widens Q1 loss to $49 mln, meets forecasts

* Turkey's Koc Holding Q1 net profit up 24 pct to $270 mln

EGYPT

* Egypt to cut energy subsidies to spur growth -official

* Egypt's Arabian Cement Company IPO 18.5 times oversubscribed -source

* Egypt sells $1.289 bln in 1-year dollar-denominated T-bills

* Egypt raises price paid to local wheat farmers -ministry

* Egypt tourist numbers tumble again in March as turmoil drives visitors away

* Telecom Egypt Q1 net profit drops 36 pct

* Egypt's Citadel Capital expects to sell Sphinx Glass stake for $112 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer Damac expects good year as Q1 profit jumps

* Emirates says interested in buying Lufthansa catering business

* SNC-Lavalin awarded oil and gas contract with Abu Dhabi Oil Co Ltd (Japan)

* Dubai's ICD sets initial price guidance on benchmark bond offering - leads

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q1 profit jumps 78 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* WHO holds emergency meeting on deadly Saudi MERS virus

* Saudi foreign minister says has invited Iran's Zarif to visit

* Saudi Arabia needs to spend $213 bln on water, power in next decade

* Saudi's SABIC sees oil-to-chemicals plant start-up by 2020

* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges up to 2.7 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo signs Islamic loans worth $498 mln -statement

* No workers have died on World Cup projects, says Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs $3 bln deal to buy gas from BP

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain has no date for planned diesel subsidy phase-out

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)