MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 3

DUBAI, June 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads gains in Asian shares after solid U.S. data

* Brent, U.S. crude slip on dollar strength, ample supply

* Gold trades near 4-month low as higher equities curb demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slips on profit-taking, World Cup concern

* London-based EIIB proposes tender offer, share buyback

* Obama administration to work with Palestinian unity government

* Libya's new premier Maiteeq takes office amid strife

* Shortfall in Middle East oil investment could push up prices-IEA

* UN nuclear chief upbeat on Iran but says bomb probe will take time

* EMERGING MARKETS-ECB, China support emerging markets; Qatar, UAE fall on debut

* First cargo of piped Iraqi Kurdish sails to Morocco

* Royal Jordanian Airlines to get $141 mln cash injection in 2014-exec

* Malaysia says Cadbury products found not to contain pig DNA

* IATA cuts global airline forecast to $18 bln

* 100 years on, airlines hampered by history, IATA says

* INSIGHT-Once on the edge of defeat, Syria's Assad runs again for president

TURKEY

* Turkey's Sisecam says unit starts talks to buy France's ARC

* Russia's Alfa Group says three shareholders a crowd in Turkcell

* Turkish central bank governor says GDP growth around 4 pct - presentation

EGYPT

* Top Egyptian TV comic says show pulled off air

* Egypt, citing security, wants foreign companies to help monitor social media

* Egypt waters down stock market tax after bourse drops sharply

* Egypt pound stable at c.bank sale, on black market after elections

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 8.9 pct yr/yr in April

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises July Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* Saudi Mobily cuts profit by $90 mln after rival scraps tie-up

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's TDIC narrows 2013 loss on higher revenues

* UAE's Etisalat adds banks for debut four-part bond -sources

* Reuters Insider - Breakingviews: To Etihad, making loss in Europe makes sense

* Moody's assigns (P) Baa2 first-time issuer rating to Emaar Malls Group; stable outlook

* Dubai's Arabtec says to float unit's shares in Egypt

* Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade

QATAR

* FIFA investigation into Qatar 2022 to report within weeks

* After Taliban prisoner swap, concerns surface in U.S. over Qatar's role

* Qatar image would suffer more than economy if World Cup lost

* CAF boss Hayatou slams 'smear campaign' over Qatar bid

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says looking to import Iranian natural gas

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain budget gap doubles in 2013, spending rise lowest since 2009

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman inflation at 4-mth high of 1.5 pct y/y in April

* Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes share swap ratio for Bank Sohar merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)