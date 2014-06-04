MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 4

RPT-Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
DUBAI, June 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan calls CNN reporter "agent" for his coverage of protests
* Moody's takes rating actions on 11 Turkish banks
* Turkey's Halkbank says to study banking opportunities in Serbia
* Turkish PM Erdogan criticises central bank over interest rates
* Turkey lifts block on access to YouTube - official
* Turkey sees energy import bill at $61 billion in 2014
* Turkey's Simsek says inflation under control, will enter downward trend
* TAV in talks to build new terminal at Istanbul airport
EGYPT
* Sisi won 96.91 pct in Egypt's presidential vote-commission
* Egypt invites Iranian president to Sisi's inauguration
* Egypt's Meditrade buys 24,500 T sunflower oil in tender- trade
* Egypt pound in black market strengthens after elections -traders
* Egypt business activity shrinks in May - PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi MERS data review shows big jump in number of deaths
* Saudi king invites countries to attend donor conference for Egypt
* Saudi Arabia sacks minister criticised over handling of MERS
* Middle East Crude-Saudi raises July OSPs in line with expectations
* Saudi business activity growth slows in May; new orders drag
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi economy grows 5.2 pct in 2013, slower than expected
* Cooling firm Tabreed wins $1.6 bln contract from UAE Armed Forces
* Abu Dhabi's TDIC secures financing to repay $2 bln bonds in 2014
* UAE business activity growth in May eases from record high
* PineBridge Investments raises $140 mln for GCC real estate fund
QATAR
* World Cup re-vote just one possible FIFA option - Champagne
* Qatar allowing freed Taliban men to move freely in country -Gulf official
KUWAIT
* Update-Moody's upgrades Gulf Bank's deposit rating to Baa1; positive outlook
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman budget surplus shrinks in Jan-March, oil receipts fall
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
