MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 19

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on Fed optimism, dollar struggles
* Brent rises above $114 on Iraq worries, U.S. crude dips
* Gold holds gains as Fed cuts economic view; platinum climbs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rebounds, Arabtec up as CEO quits
* In Washington, growing chorus calls for Iraq's Maliki to go
* Libyan election to go ahead next week despite political chaos
* Iraq seeks U.S. air power against militants -officials
* Eni says Zubair field in Iraq not affected by turmoil
* Iran digs in heels on nuclear centrifuges at Vienna talks -envoys
* Lebanon mulls boosting $800 mln stimulus for 2014 -cbank head
* Iran economy remains in distress amid sanctions -U.S.'s Lew
* SocGen ends $310 mln Malaysia sukuk roadshow, to decide on first sale in days
* Iraq-driven oil spike threatens to blow hole in Indian budget - sources
* Pakistan to auction local-currency sukuk
TURKEY
* Former Turkish military chief Evren sentenced to life for staging 1980 coup
* Turkey's Isbank borrows $750 mln via 7-year eurobond - bankers
* Turkey's Ziraat mandates banks for eurobond issue - bankers
* Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk plans benchmark five-yr sukuk on Thurs - leads
* UK court gives Turkey's Cukurova to July 30 to recover Turkcell stake
EGYPT
* Egypt's breadbasket Nile Delta under threat from illegal building
* Egypt reaches first deal to revise gas prices with foreign energy firm
* Coca-Cola invests in Egypt and Pakistan, sees big sales growth
* Egypt's regulator approves Sawiris-led bid for EFG Hermes stake
* Egypt's gas exports drop as fuel needed in domestic energy crisis
* Egypt's pound stable on official and black markets
* Egypt's Juhayna to issue bonus shares
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis give apparent warning to Iran: don't meddle in Iraq
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE recalls envoy to Iraq, hits at Baghdad's "sectarian" policies
* Brazil's Batista seeks Mubadala debt refinancing, sources say
* CEO of Dubai's Arabtec quits, leaving ownership, strategy in question
QATAR
* Qatar 'very assiduous' in monitoring prisoners in Bergdahl swap -U.S. official
* Qatar c.bank says to be flexible with govt bond issues
BAHRAIN
* Freed Bahraini activist urges government to seek reconciliation (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
