UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 24

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares muted, currencies in well-worn ranges

* Brent crude falls again as Iraq supply fears ease

* Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink as Arabtec pushes Dubai into bear market territory

* Kerry promises 'intense and sustained' U.S. support for Iraq

* Sunni tribesmen seize Iraqi border crossing with Jordan -sources

* Mideast firm to operate new cargo terminal at Port Canaveral, Florida

* No sign of surrender as Iraq's Maliki fights for political life

* Syria has removed 100 percent of declared chemicals -team chief

* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump on Iraq conflict

* Planned Yemen ceasefire with Shi'ite rebels falters

* Luxembourg eyes sukuk bill before summer, open to future issuance

* Pakistan to raise 49.5 bln rupees via 1st sukuk in 15 months

* ICTSI pursuing investments in Iraq - Star

TURKEY

* Turkish lira firms ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting

* ExxonMobil in talks with Turkey over shale gas exploration

* Turkish central bank injects 3 bln lira in repo, bids 3.89 bln lira

* Albaraka Turk issues price guidance for benchmark dollar sukuk due Monday

EGYPT

* Parents of Australian journalist jailed in Egypt "shattered"

* Egypt jails Al Jazeera journalists, US calls sentences "chilling"

* Nestle opens chocolate plant in Egypt, builds factory in Dubai

* Egypt's pound stable on official and black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

* Saudi's Petrochem completes 1.2 bln riyal debut sukuk issue

* Saudi's GSFMO says buys 780,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Asia Naphtha-Saudi's Aramco buys nearly 200,000 T spot from Mideast

* Saudi's SAFCO says plant start-up delayed, trims H1 dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec says has laid off "limited number" of staff

* UAE jails seven men convicted of belonging to al Qaeda

* UAE's Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln capital-boosting sukuk Tues

* UAE lender NBAD's head of asset management quits

* TABLE-UAE May inflation edges down to 2.0 pct year/year

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum says makes Malaysian gas discovery

QATAR

* France wins Qatar tram deal, discusses Rafale jets

* Citigroup names Haddad as Qatar chief executive

* Barwa Real Estate selling project to Qatari Diar for $2.5 bln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait withdraws envoy from Iraq due to security situation - ministry official

OMAN

* Fitch Affirms Bank Sohar at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)