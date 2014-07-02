MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares score 3-year high as data cheers

* Oil dips on easing supply concerns; China data supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar rebound as valuations become more attractive

* Gold near 3-month high on fund flows; platinum holds gain

* U.S. imposes record fine on BNP in sanctions warning to banks

* Israel mourns teenagers, strikes Hamas in Gaza

* Sunnis, Kurds shun Iraq parliament after no Maliki replacement named

* Libya's oil output edges to 321,000 bpd, NOC spokesman says

* Iran's oil exports drop in June, stay above Western limits

* Iran says ready to provide Iraq with arms to fight "terrorism"

TURKEY

* Turkish gold imports rise m/m in June to 24.3 tonnes, exchange says

* New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

* Fitch Affirms Turkey's Turcas at 'B'; Outlook Stable

* Turkey's Erdogan positions himself for more powerful presidential role

* Istanbul June retail prices rise 0.66 pct, chamber of commerce says

* Turkey's exports rise 6.6 pct to $12.54 bln in June - association

EGYPT

* Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes Romanian, Russian wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco lowers Arab Light crude OSP to Asia in August

* Despite Saudi pledge, another big oil outage would strain supply

* Saudi's Ma'aden signs $5 bln financing for phosphate scheme

* Saudi king appoints new spy chief as regional crisis spreads

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Italy to continue Alitalia meetings next week

* Dubai's Arabtec to hold news conference Wednesday on rumours

* Dubai's Union Properties expects H1 profit to jump fivefold

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA bullish on infrastructure, alternative investments

* Dubai crude June average rises to $108.03/bbl - traders

KUWAIT

* Italy's FSI and Kuwait's KIA create investment firm with $2.98 bln in assets

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus narrows to $19 bln, exports down

* KKR, TPG looking to buy stake in Kuwait's Americana- Bloomberg

* Kuwaiti telco Zain appoints new chief commercial officer

QATAR

* Turkey's Kiler strikes deal to open stores in Qatar

* TABLE-Qatar May trade surplus rises 7.8 pct y/y to $9.2 bln

* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus narrows to $17 bln in Q1

* Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots denied (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)