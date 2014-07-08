MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 8

Panera to add 10,000 new delivery jobs by year end
LOS ANGELES, April 24 Panera Bread Co on Monday said it would add more than 10,000 new delivery jobs by the end of the year, as it expands the service to as much as 40 percent of its restaurants.
DUBAI, July 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause after recent climb, eyes on earnings
* Brent, U.S. crude oil fall as supply fears fade
* Gold falls on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slips as Arabtec slows; banks lift Saudi bourse
* China pushes for speedy political solution in Iraq
* Iran's Khamenei says U.S., Israel playing 'good cop, bad cop'
* Iraq parliament delayed for five weeks, general killed near Baghdad
* Hamas steps up rocket fire, Israel says ready for escalation
* Moody's:Likely change in S-OIL's ownership structure will alleviate negative pressure
* IDB's infrastructure fund looks to build regional links
TURKEY
* Turkey to keep economic policies and personnel under Erdogan presidency -officials
* Turkish banks Jan-May net profit down 11.5 pct - watchdog
* Turkish carmaker Karsan to seal deal with China's Wuhan Zhong by Oct. 15
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi: extremists destroying the region, threaten the world
* Egyptian treasury bill yields jump after fuel price hike
* Egypt foreign reserves fall to $16.678 bln at end-June
* Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale, weaker on black market
* Sawiris-Beltone refuse offered 9.49 percent stake in EFG Hermes
* Egypt's Sisi wishes Al Jazeera journalists had been deported, not tried - newspaper
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. 'troubled' by jailing of Saudi human rights activist
* Saudis keep August crude supply steady to 1 Asia buyer -source
* Saudi jails four for planning to fight in Iraq, supporting al Qaeda
* AQAP posts pictures of Saudi-Yemen border attack
* Saudi gas development plans hit hurdle as Shell shelves project
* IFC to inject up to $100 mln in Saudi's ACWA Power for renewable energy
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q2 net profit rises 16 pct
* Update-Moody's affirms the MQ2 assessment of Jadwa Asset Management
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 7.1 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Mitsubishi Corp, Heavy Industries take stake in UAE water firm Metito
* Abu Dhabi's ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India's Kotak Mahindra
* Dubai's DMCC considers new agricultural contracts, delays spot gold
* UAE regulator to tighten bourse supervision after Arabtec debacle
* TABLE-UAE March c.bank foreign assets rise 28 pct y/y to $81 bln
* UAE president in good health despite rumours -Abu Dhabi crown prince
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's CBK gets approval to raise up to 120 mln dinars via bonds
* Kuwait court frees prominent opposition figure on bail-lawyer
QATAR
* Qatar sets June Marine crude OSP at $108.85/bbl, up $2.40
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain orders out visiting U.S. official -state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
