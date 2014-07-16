MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16

BRIEF-Crescent Point Q1 earnings per share $0.22
DUBAI, July 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks brace for China test, oil on the slide
* Oil rout deepens as Libya, economic data feed oversupply worries
* Gold below $1,300 on stronger dollar, interest rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec surges; earnings lift Qatar
* MIDEAST MONEY-Regulators take aim at murky UAE markets after Arabtec debacle
* Fitch: Asia Oil & Gas Companies' Exposure to Iraq Mostly Limited
* Iran nuclear deal improbable by July 20, extension likely -diplomat
* Israel, Palestinians battle as Egyptian-proposed Gaza ceasefire collapses
* Iraq names moderate Sunni parliament speaker in move to break political deadlock
* Shelling of Tripoli airport destroys 90 pct of planes there -Libya govt
TURKEY
* Turkish president approves Kurdish peace process law
* Turkey's Net Holding wins lottery licence with $2.76 bln bid
* Turkish bonds firm on interest rate cut expectations
* Turkish budget deficit 3.4 bln lira in first half - finance ministry
* Turkey set to meet 4 pct growth target this year - Simsek
* Turkish unemployment falls to 9 pct in April - statistics office
EGYPT
* Egypt's central bank seen keeping key interest rates on hold- poll
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Ma'aden posts sharp rise in second-quarter net profit
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank trims first-half dividend after profit fall
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DP World signs $3 bln loan deal - sources
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q2 profit more than quadruples
QATAR
* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways seeks compensation from Airbus for A380 delay
* Qatar bank Masraf gives JV sale details after bourse suspension
* Qatar Electricity and Water Q2 profit falls 4.4 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait threatens to revoke citizenship in crackdown on opposition
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 9 pct
* Kuwait's Zain says court lifts freeze on Zain Iraq earnings
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman Q2 net profit jumps 25 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
