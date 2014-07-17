MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 17

DUBAI, July 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall St higher, euro probes lows

* U.S. crude rises more than $1 after sharp stockpile fall

* Gold steady near 4-week low; stronger equities, data weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai continues leading region; Q2 earnings optimism aids Qatar

* Iraqi forces withdrawn from militant-held Tikrit after new push - sources

* Libyan air controllers strike to protest airport shelling

* Iran, powers seek to agree terms for extending nuclear talks-diplomats

* Obama backs Egypt cease-fire attempt between Israel, Palestinians

* Iraq expects July oil exports of 2.6 million bpd -minister

* Jordan's Arab Bank posts 7 pct rise in first-half profit

* Iran election tactics drive nuclear deal timetable

* Upgrade or no upgrade, UAE and Qatar keep frontier investor fanbase

* Update-Moody's: EMEA high-yield 2014 issuance could exceed $130 billion

TURKEY

* Nutella maker Ferrero buys Turkish hazelnut company Oltan

* Turkish opposition says government stalling on corruption probe

* New Issue- Alternatifbank prices $250 mln 2019 bond

* New Issue-KfW prices 35 mln Turkish Lira 2016 bond

* Cukurova financing for disputed Turkcell stake hits hurdle

* Turkey's Cimsa acquires cement maker Sancim for $220.7 mln

* Turkey's Akbank says secures $981 mln securitisation loans

EGYPT

* Consultants say Egypt needs $120 bln inflow over 4 years - officials

* Seven Egyptian men sentenced to life for sex attacks, harassment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Telecoms firm Zain Saudi posts narrowed Q2 net loss

* Saudi's Savola beats estimates with 32.4 pct net profit gain

* Saudi Arabia boosts security on heavily fortified Iraq frontier

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing says board proposes lower Q2 dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline could buy 60-80 more A380s if engines upgraded -FT

* Etihad chief aims to seal Alitalia deal as union warns on jobs

* Iraq Kurds reject Dana Gas statement on payment rights

* UAE plans unmanned mission to Mars by 2021

* TABLE-Dubai June inflation stable at 2.8 pct y/y

QATAR

* Soccer-We have nothing to hide, says Qatar World Cup chief

* AIRSHOW-Boeing says Qatar Airways finalizes $18.9 bln deal

* Qatar's Nakilat Q2 profit rises on higher charter rates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain posts net profit fall in line with forecasts

* Kuwait's NBK Q2 profit rises 29 pct, misses estimates

OMAN

* BRIEF-CB&I gets additional technology contracts in Oman

* Omani Sohar refinery to restart units after maintenance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)