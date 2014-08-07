MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 7

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
DUBAI Aug 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cautious, bonds up on Ukraine tensions
* U.S. crude settles at 6-month low, Brent also languishing
* Gold well bid above $1,300 as Ukraine boosts safe-haven appeal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms and banks sink UAE; other markets sluggish
* Obama backs Mideast truce efforts, seeks easing of Gaza isolation
* Libyan Congress calls for U.N.-backed ceasefire to end clashes
* Kurds, Islamic State clash near Kurdish regional capital
* Lebanese army surrounds border town, evacuates refugees
* Russia-Iran oil pact: the deal without details
* Maliki warns against interference in forming of new Iraq government
* Rising interest rates may revive appetite for Islamic commodity deals
TURKEY
* Turkey seeks air corridor to evacuate wounded Palestinians
* Turkish lira hits 4-month low amid emerging market sell-off
* Turkey's Yildiz Holding to sell stake in Gozde private equity
* Turkey steps up aid to 1.5 mln displaced in Iraq's Kurdish north
* Turkey's Bank Asya shares jump after deputy PM says Ziraat interested
* Turkish deputy PM wants state banks to own Islamic lenders -TV
* Turkey's deputy PM: no signal received on Moody's imminent review-TV
* Turkish gold imports fall in July to 1.45 tonnes, exchange says
* Ford Otosan Q2 net profit falls 41.8 percent, below forecast
EGYPT
* Egypt's GB Auto second-quarter profit more than doubles
* Egypt's Juhayna second-quarter profit falls
* Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 for murder of policeman -sources
* Egypt changes food oil import system, payments delayed
* Egyptian pound steady at c. bank sale, stronger on black market
* Egypt's Global Telecom loss balloons in second quarter
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabian man being tested for Ebola virus dies
* Saudi Arabia grants Lebanon's army $1 bln in aid
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad, Poste Italiane prepare partnership after Alitalia deal
* Dana Gas says to recover overdue Egypt payments by 2018
* Etisalat says Egyptian arm considers stock market listing
QATAR
* Qatar emir issues law raising foreign ownership limits for stocks
KUWAIT
* U.S. sanctions three over funding in Kuwait for Islamic militants
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 profit up 35.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
