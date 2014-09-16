MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 16

DUBAI, Sept 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher as investors await Fed

* Brent little changed after dipping to 26-month low

* Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises on Arabtec; Saudi market dips further

* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. rate hikes to trim inflation, expose weak finances in Gulf

* U.S. partners unclear on roles in fight against Islamic State

* Iran supreme leader spurns U.S. overture to fight Islamic State

* Mideast crude tanker rates at near 3-month low as trade slows

* Morocco's Jan-Aug trade deficit narrows 3.1 percent

* South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for USD sukuk -IFR

* EU draft sets treatment for non-sovereign sukuk -IFR

TURKEY

* Turkish military weighs "buffer zone" against Iraq, Syria threats-media

* Turkish lira weakens, Bank Asya shares fall 20 percent

* Turkish August budget surplus 5.9 billion lira- Finance Ministry

* Turkey's Eximbank expected to issue $500 mln eurobond, bankers say

* Turkish May-July unemployment rate rises to 9.1 percent - statistics office

* Turkey's TAV says signs Sabiha Gokcen stake agreement

* Turkey's Agaoglu plans to raise $300 mln via Islamic bonds

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader Badie to life in jail

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, down on black market

* Leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah freed on bail

* Egypt tourism could fully recover in 2015 -minister

* EFG-Hermes could sell Credit Libanais for right price-CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* HSBC's Saudi Arabia investment banking CEO Khoury leaves bank

* Thai PTT and Saudi Aramco in joint Vietnam petrochemical project

* Wipro says Wipro Arabia Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company

* Saudi Arabia buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar says first tranche of malls IPO already covered

* Bank of America to move frontier markets research head to Dubai

* Ex-CEO of Dubai's Arabtec agrees to sell stake to Aabar -source

* Raytheon begins full rate production on Talon laser guided rockets for the UAE

KUWAIT

* Moody's changes outlook on KIPCO's Baa3/P-3 ratings to stable; affirms ratings

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank lifts Ecobank stake in $283 mln deal

* Qatar to send Turkey 1.2 bcm of LNG in winter months, energy minister says

* Asia Naphtha-Qatar's quarterly sales premiums plunge at least 40 pct

BAHRAIN

* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA

OMAN

* Oman plans 3-week turnaround at MAF refinery in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)