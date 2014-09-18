MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 18

DUBAI, Sept 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar surges to 6-yr peak on yen, Tokyo stocks cheer

* Oil prices fall on EIA report of big U.S. crude stocks build

* Gold skids to 8-1/2 month low on U.S. rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on economic reform plans; better global mood boosts region

* Iran's Rouhani: Islamic State beheadings a concern for mankind -NBC

* Nuclear deal elusive as Iran, six powers resume talks in New York

* South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90% yield

* Netanyahu rival shocks Israel with sudden plan to quit cabinet

* Libyan PM seeks to reassert authority as oil production is hit

* No guarantee of OPEC output target cut in November - delegates

* Syria reveals more chemical weapons facilities to watchdog - sources

* Libya's El Sharara field shuts after damage to Zawiya refinery

* Iraq's oil output revival at stake for want of water

* Islamic State campaign tests Obama's commitment to Mideast allies

TURKEY

* Spain to replace Dutch in Turkey Patriot missile deployment

* Turkey buys 200,000 T milling wheat in tender - traders

* Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows

* Bank Asya vows to see off "smear campaign" amid Turkish power struggle

* Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank's Forthcoming USD500m Notes 'BBB-(EXP)' Rating

* Turkey confirms it borrowed 100 billion yen in 10-year samurai bond

EGYPT

* Russia, Egypt seal preliminary arms deal worth $3.5 bln - agency

* Egypt to buy 65 pct of oil product imports from UAE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Oil market long term fundamentals robust-Saudi dep oilmin

* Islamic Development Bank eyes Thursday for sukuk pricing, guidance given

* Saudi utility to spend $80 bln by 2025 to raise water production

* Saudi economic policy body to consider taxing unusued urban land

* Saudi Arabia's top clerics speak out against militancy

* Saudi Arabia to allow OTC trade of shares in suspended or delisted firms

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Occidental Petroleum in talks to sell part of Dolphin Energy stake to Mubadala - WSJ

* Dubai lender Mashreq sets sights on Egypt and Turkey, says CEO

* Emaar says shareholders to get one share in malls IPO for every 36 held

* Fitch: New Sukuk Rules May Help UAE Expand into Regional Hub

* Etihad CEO says model of global airline alliances is 'fractured'

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways studying offer to buy 10 Boeing 777 planes -chairwoman

* Kuwait's Americana says major shareholder reviewing stake

QATAR

* Emir assures Merkel Qatar doesn't fund extremists in Syria, Iraq

* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380

BAHRAIN

* Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)