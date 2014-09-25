MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 25

DUBAI, Sept 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia cheered by Wall St rebound, dollar resumes advance

* Brent steady near $97 after bounce from lowest in over 2 yrs

* Gold extends losses as stronger equities, dollar weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Large IPOs, geopolitics weigh on Gulf markets

* UK's Cameron recalls parliament to sanction air strikes against Islamic State

* Islamist fighters advance in Syria despite U.S. strikes

* Yemen president warns of civil war as factions collide

* Warplane attacks Libya's Benghazi port after threats by ex-general

* EU plans for Iran gas imports if sanctions go

* Palestinians meet in Cairo, rift clouds Gaza truce prospects

* Arab Bank verdict risks erosion of anti-terror controls -industry

* Libya oil output at 900,000 bpd, El Sharara field at 200,000 bpd - NOC

TURKEY

* KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

* Turkey's Yildiz Holding says interested in investing in United Biscuits

* Turkish September capacity usage falls to 74.4 percent

* Turkish manufacturing confidence rises to 107.6 points in September

* Turkey's Bank Asya shares fall 2.9 pct after trading resumed {ASYAB.IS]

* Turkish lira steady, stocks up despite jitters over Syria

EGYPT

* Kuwait to ship first crude to Egypt in October under long term deal

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's August oil output drops to 9.597 mln bpd, supply up - industry source

* Saudi could see budget deficit next year, risks draining reserves -IMF

* Ashmore-led group sells Saudi waste management firm to Gulf group

* Saudi Arabia's bourse to close Oct. 5-9 for Eid holidays

* TABLE-Saudi Aug bank lending growth picks up, M3 at 1-yr high

* Saudi GDP growth falls to 3.8 pct y/y in Q2 as oil sector slows

* Saudi Emaar Economic City signs 2 bln riyal loan with SABB

* Total's Satorp j/v refinery reaches full capacity in August

QATAR

* UK fraud agency calls on ex-Barclays execs for evidence on Qatar- FT

* Qatar, a partner in U.S. airstrikes, says Syrian regime main problem

* Investigator Garcia calls for FIFA to make report public

* Qatar forfeit basketball game in hijab row

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UBS shifts Dubai rep office to Abu Dhabi, retains DIFC advisory

* DAMAC Real Estate pulls exchange offer for Dubai listing - statement

* United Arab Emirates central bank governor Mubarak al-Mansouri

* Dubai Crude for December to be priced at $0.45/bbl below Oman

* Dubai's Gulf Extrusions to double output - exec

* Masdar buys 35 pct stake in British offshore wind farm project

* Dubai's Emaar Malls listing likely to price at top of range - sources

* HSBC Middle East raises $400 mln through five-year bond sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)