MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 2

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia down as Ebola scare hits Wall St, dollar rally on pause

* Oil falls as bearish trend continues, Saudi lowers prices

* Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Barwa's Qatar, Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas jump on deal announcements

* Middle East Crude-Dubai gains on Chinaoil purchases

* Palestinians draft U.N. resolution on ending Israel occupation

* Israel's Netanyahu to Obama: Don't allow Iran deal that leaves it at nuclear threshold

* EBRD to focus on Jordan's energy, infrastructure, private sector

* UN to talk with Libyan militias as next step in peace process

* Iran's condensate exports up 85 pct- oil ministry website

* Middle East stock markets to close for Eid holidays

* Oil producer Gulf Keystone returns all staff to Iraqi Kurdistan

* Luxembourg's debut sukuk sees strong demand from government accounts

TURKEY

* Turkey vows to fight Islamic State, coalition strikes near border

* Turkey's Erdogan says new constitution priority after 2015 election

* New NATO leader says alliance would defend Turkey if it was attacked

* Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Turkey at record high

* Turkey's Sept exports up 6.5 pct to $13.3 bln -exporters association

* Turkey, frustrated with West, clings to fading vision for the Middle East

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says buys 120,000 tonnes French wheat

* Egypt finance minister: FY 2013/14 deficit was 252 billion Egyptian pounds

* Egypt's FIHC buys 12,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's Qalaa Holding eyes $560 million capital boost -sources

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

* Eveready East Africa to outsource battery-making to Egypt

* EFG Hermes to pay $208 mln for 49 pct stake in wind power firm EDPR France

* Egypt's OTMT names Ahmed Abou Doma as CEO

* Egypt offers military training to Libya, cites Islamic State threat

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. OKs $1.75 bln sale of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi cuts official crude oil prices in battle for market share

* Saudi Arabia fears Yemeni tumult may boost its main foe Iran

* Gunmen wound Saudi policeman in Shi'ite Muslim stronghold-agency

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai lender ENBD raises debut New Zealand dollar bond

* Budget airline AirAsia considers flying into Dubai -Group CEO

* Abu Dhabi bourse aims for debt trading market with govt bond listing

* Dubai World agrees restructuring with largest creditors

* Dubai financial regulator seeks to wind-up local arm of Espirito Santo

* Dubai port operator DP World mulls Senegal free zone-chairman

* UAE's National Bank of Fujairah begins offering Islamic banking products

* Avtech receives additional options contract in Dubai Wake Vortex Analysis Project

* Investment Corp of Dubai eyes more business with Africa's Dangote

* Dubai crude Sept average falls to 15-month low at $96.47/bbl - traders

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate sells land worth $697 mln to govt

BAHRAIN

* Al Baraka Bank issues first subordinated sukuk in Pakistan

* Bahrain summons activist over critical tweets - ministry

* Mondelez to build $90 mln biscuit plant in Bahrain

* Investcorp to complete $1.43 bln Berlin Packaging sale to Oak Hill in Oct

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Sohar says CEO resigns, names CFO as acting head