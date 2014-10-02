MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 2

BRIEF-Genmab to present seven abstracts at annual ASCO meeting
DUBAI Oct 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia down as Ebola scare hits Wall St, dollar rally on pause
* Oil falls as bearish trend continues, Saudi lowers prices
* Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Barwa's Qatar, Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas jump on deal announcements
* Middle East Crude-Dubai gains on Chinaoil purchases
* Palestinians draft U.N. resolution on ending Israel occupation
* Israel's Netanyahu to Obama: Don't allow Iran deal that leaves it at nuclear threshold
* EBRD to focus on Jordan's energy, infrastructure, private sector
* UN to talk with Libyan militias as next step in peace process
* Iran's condensate exports up 85 pct- oil ministry website
* Middle East stock markets to close for Eid holidays
* Oil producer Gulf Keystone returns all staff to Iraqi Kurdistan
* Luxembourg's debut sukuk sees strong demand from government accounts
TURKEY
* Turkey vows to fight Islamic State, coalition strikes near border
* Turkey's Erdogan says new constitution priority after 2015 election
* New NATO leader says alliance would defend Turkey if it was attacked
* Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Turkey at record high
* Turkey's Sept exports up 6.5 pct to $13.3 bln -exporters association
* Turkey, frustrated with West, clings to fading vision for the Middle East
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says buys 120,000 tonnes French wheat
* Egypt finance minister: FY 2013/14 deficit was 252 billion Egyptian pounds
* Egypt's FIHC buys 12,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's Qalaa Holding eyes $560 million capital boost -sources
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market
* Eveready East Africa to outsource battery-making to Egypt
* EFG Hermes to pay $208 mln for 49 pct stake in wind power firm EDPR France
* Egypt's OTMT names Ahmed Abou Doma as CEO
* Egypt offers military training to Libya, cites Islamic State threat
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. OKs $1.75 bln sale of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi cuts official crude oil prices in battle for market share
* Saudi Arabia fears Yemeni tumult may boost its main foe Iran
* Gunmen wound Saudi policeman in Shi'ite Muslim stronghold-agency
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai lender ENBD raises debut New Zealand dollar bond
* Budget airline AirAsia considers flying into Dubai -Group CEO
* Abu Dhabi bourse aims for debt trading market with govt bond listing
* Dubai World agrees restructuring with largest creditors
* Dubai financial regulator seeks to wind-up local arm of Espirito Santo
* Dubai port operator DP World mulls Senegal free zone-chairman
* UAE's National Bank of Fujairah begins offering Islamic banking products
* Avtech receives additional options contract in Dubai Wake Vortex Analysis Project
* Investment Corp of Dubai eyes more business with Africa's Dangote
* Dubai crude Sept average falls to 15-month low at $96.47/bbl - traders
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate sells land worth $697 mln to govt
BAHRAIN
* Al Baraka Bank issues first subordinated sukuk in Pakistan
* Bahrain summons activist over critical tweets - ministry
* Mondelez to build $90 mln biscuit plant in Bahrain
* Investcorp to complete $1.43 bln Berlin Packaging sale to Oak Hill in Oct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Sohar says CEO resigns, names CFO as acting head (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
