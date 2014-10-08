MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 8

DUBAI Oct 8 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares buckle beneath global growth
woes
* Oil deepens slump on economy, demand data; arbitrage hits
WTI
* Gold rises as global growth concerns spark safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Properties lifts Dubai on fresh IPO
plans
* Turkey says Syria town about to fall as Islamic State
advances
* Goldman Sachs ordered to pay Libyan fund's legal costs
* Yemen PM appointment rejected by rebels holding capital
* Iran's top oil tanker firm says EU sanctions lifted
* Iran says no plan for OPEC emergency meeting on price fall
* As Iraqi body count grows, Shi'ites start to demand
answers
EGYPT
* Egypt business activity grows at near-record pace in Sept
- PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Biden adds Saudi Arabia to his apology list over Islamic
State
* Lebanese army to get first Saudi-financed weapons soon-
former PM
* Saudi September non-oil business growth fastest in over 3
years - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's ADWEA and GDF Suez close $1.5 bln Mirfa IWPP
financing
* HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund
Mubadala
* Abu Dhabi's ADS Securities eyes investment banking, asset
management
* UAE business activity growth falls to 4-month low in Sept
- PMI
QATAR
* Raytheon eyes deal with Qatar on Patriot system before
year-end
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain prince does not enjoy immunity over torture
claims, UK court rules
