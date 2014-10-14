MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI Oct 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, US bond yields fall on growth concerns

* Brent crude slides to lowest since 2010 on Saudi output signal

* Gold holds near 4-week high as stocks, dollar tumble

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Saudi Arabia lead rebound as panic eases; strong Q3 earnings

* Yemen president names new PM, Shi'ite Houthis welcome choice

* UK lawmakers pass symbolic motion on Palestinian state

* Iran's president says nuclear deal with West "certain" [IR-NUCL}

* Algeria expects 2014 energy earnings dip to $60 bln

* Sudan's Popular Congress Party to boycott 2015 election

* Lebanon to postpone parliamentary poll to 2017 - minister

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Tunisia economy needs 3 years of "painful" reform, PM says

* IMF launches consultations on Islamic finance

TURKEY

* Turkey has not reached new deal to let U.S. use base -officials

* Turkish assets rise on persistently weaker oil price, dollar

* Turkey's Kurdish peace process at risk amid fury over Syrian town

* Government-backed candidates win in Turkish judicial vote

* AES announces agreement to sell entire interest in assets in Turkey for $125 mln

* Turkish Airlines says Jan-Sept passenger numbers up 14.3 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt Q4 GDP growth rate up to 3.7 pct as confidence returns

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Facing new oil glut, Saudis avoid 1980s mistakes to halt price slide

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit jumps 35 percent

* Saudi telco Mobily names Etisalat's Okandan as deputy CEO

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q3 net profit climbs 9 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CDC sees low Ebola risk in passengers pulled from Dubai flight

* Fitch Affirms DP World at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

* Pakistan's Warid Telecom to invest $470 mln in network -CFO

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q3 net profit jumps six-fold

* UAE govt approves higher federal spending for 2015 - PM

KUWAIT

* Commercial Bank of Kuwait to sell 120 mln dinar bond

* Kuwait's Agility says unit wins $82.5 mln British defence ministry contract

QATAR

* Qatar sets Sept Marine crude OSP at $94.95/bbl, down $6.75

* Qatar utility QEWC reports 8.8 pct Q3 net profit increase

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Assigns Gulf Finance House 'B-' IDR; Outlook Stable

OMAN

* Moody's: New insurance regulations are credit positive for Omani insurance market as growth continues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)