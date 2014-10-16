MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 16

DUBAI Oct 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid, dollar drops on global woes

* Oil resumes slump on economic gloom after brief bounce

* Flight to safety keeps gold near one-month high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets decline further as global gloom persists

* Algerian premier says gov't ends rare police protest with deal on demands

* U.S. sees some progress in Iran nuclear talks, still aims for November deal

* Hundreds of Islamic State militants killed in Kobani strikes -U.S.

* Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank says near completion of debt restructuring, merger

* DNO's Iraqi Tawke oilfield output increase delayed

* Carlyle shelves second Middle East fund plan - FT

* India prepares to pay $400 mln under interim deal to Iran -sources

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Iran nuclear deal would open last big frontier stock market

TURKEY

* Turkey's Ziraat bank gets fast-track approval for Islamic unit

* Deceuninck says Turkish and Russian competition authorities approve Pimas acquisition

* Turkish Airlines investigates Arabic engine inscriptions after staff scare

* War on the doorstep compounds Turkey's economic worries

* Turkish finmin urges reforms as jobless climbs, c/a deficit widens

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sentences outspoken Shi'ite cleric to death-brother

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi supply games expose OPEC impotence

* Al Rajhi Bank posts fifth straight quarterly profit drop

* Deutsche Securities names Jabr head of Saudi corporate, invest bank coverage

* TABLE-Saudi Sept inflation holds steady at 2.8 pct y/y

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says isolates passenger from Liberia for Ebola checks

* Flydubai in talks with advisors for debut bond issue

* UAE lender FGB sells 45 pct stake in brokerage

* UAE's Amanat Holdings to open $374 mln Dubai share sale Oct. 20

* Blackstone, Gulf investors buy stake in UAE's GEMS Education

QATAR

* Syrian opposition-in-exile re-elects Qatar-backed leader

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit falls 16 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait M2, bank lending growth slow to 3-month low in August

OMAN

* Bulgaria needs to decide Corpbank's fate to release customers' cash

* Omani telco Nawras Q3 net profit jumps 36 pct as revenue, margins rise

* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct, impairments climb

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit rises 18 pct, misses estimates

* HSBC Bank Oman Q3 net profit rises 9 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist detained for seven days - lawyer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)