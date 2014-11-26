MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 26

DUBAI Nov 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares climb on US optimism, oil pressured before OPEC

* Brent crude drops towards $78 on worries over Asia's top economies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall as investor hopes fade for OPEC output cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data

* Oil down 2 pct as pre-OPEC talks don't lead to output cut

* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks

* Yemeni forces free eight al Qaeda hostages; U.S. says no Americans

* Moroccan parliament approves Islamic finance legislation

* Kazakhstan on brink of WTO membership deal, Afghanistan in line

* Tunisian secularist wins first presidential round, heads for run-off

* Pakistan to price dollar sukuk Wednesday; yield around 6.9 pct expected

* IFR - UPDATE: IFFIm sets IPTs of 3mL+mid-high teens on 3-yr FRN sukuk

* Islamic finance body IILM expands outstanding sukuk issuance

* Libya's rival ruler could ban UN envoy, complicating peace talks

* Moody's says strengthening US growth to support MENA sovereigns'credit quality in 2015

TURKEY

* Turkey's Finansbank secures syndicated loan worth $845 mln

* Turkey in preliminary talks with Westinghouse on third nuclear plant

* Turkish October foreign visitor arrivals rise 1.09 pct - ministry

* Turkey, U.S. ease strains on Islamic State but differences remain

EGYPT

* Egyptian court lowers penalty for Mubarak-era steel tycoon

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold amid nascent recovery

* Al-Futtaim to invest $700 mln in Egypt after dispute settled

* Cyprus eyes gas exports to Egypt via pipeline

* Mobinil may reject Egypt's landline licence-CEO

* Pirelli signs MOU with Egypt for plant expansion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi builder Al Khodari proposes $133 mln capital hike

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Jet Airways cuts domestic capacity to feed Etihad - Economic Times

* UAE jails man for belonging to "secret organisation" -agency

* UAE regulator expects five firms on secondary market by mid-2015

* Dubai's Noor Bank eyes Turkish growth to beat competition

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Oct inflation at 3.0 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bapco seals 2015 gasoil, jet fuel term deals at lower premiums (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)